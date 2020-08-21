Booked-up hotel rooms force Penticton evacuees to move around hotels

Chelsea Powrie

Some Penticton evacuees are feeling frustrated with being displaced just a few days after being housed by Emergency Support Services at a local hotel, due to tourists and other visitors having booked up the rooms for the weekend.

Skye Bonthoux is a Heritage Hills resident who had to leave her home Tuesday when the Christie Mountain wildfire grew out of control, and has been living in a Summerland motel that ESS directed her to ever since.

But when she went to renew her stay Friday, she learned it was booked by other visitors for the weekend and she and her family needed to go back to the ESS location in Penticton for another placement.

"It's very stressful, I mean you're just bopping all over the place, being torn here, torn there already, and now you have to go through the process again?" Bonthoux said.

The ESS centre in Penticton at 199 Ellis Street had long lines Friday morning. Castanet spoke to another local family forced to seek ESS help due to local hotels being booked for the weekend, and a woman who had concerns that firefighters from up the valley had nowhere to stay locally.

"In my opinion, tourists should be told to go home, we need to provide for [the firefighters]," said Vivian Short, a local resident.

City of Penticton CAO said the city can’t force hotels to give up spots unless a state of local emergency is declared, but they are making preparations in case the residents of roughly 3,700 properties under evacuation alert find themselves suddenly under evacuation order, and in need of a roof over their heads.

"We have been working with our ESS group and they have identified over 1,000 hotel rooms outside the City of Penticton in which we'd be able to send evacuees, we've also prepared for transitional group housing should that become necessary, that is not our first choice," Donny Van Dyk said.

COVID-19 protocols mean traditional large-scale transitional housing at city facilities like the South Okanagan Events Centre is more challenging.

"Should everyone need to evacuate, we will triage starting with the hotel rooms we have available across the region, and that would be followed by transitional group lodging should that become absolutely necessary. Out of 3,700 homes, one can plan for approximately 900 that would require accommodation," Van Dyk said.

In the meantime, those already evacuated and in need of ESS assistance are being shuttled to available locations, eagerly awaiting word they can return home.

-with files from Casey Richardson