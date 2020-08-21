159194
159172
Penticton  

Booked-up hotel rooms force Penticton evacuees to move around hotels

Tourists push out evacuees

- | Story: 308622

Chelsea Powrie

Some Penticton evacuees are feeling frustrated with being displaced just a few days after being housed by Emergency Support Services at a local hotel, due to tourists and other visitors having booked up the rooms for the weekend. 

Skye Bonthoux is a Heritage Hills resident who had to leave her home Tuesday when the Christie Mountain wildfire grew out of control, and has been living in a Summerland motel that ESS directed her to ever since. 

But when she went to renew her stay Friday, she learned it was booked by other visitors for the weekend and she and her family needed to go back to the ESS location in Penticton for another placement. 

"It's very stressful, I mean you're just bopping all over the place, being torn here, torn there already, and now you have to go through the process again?" Bonthoux said. 

The ESS centre in Penticton at 199 Ellis Street had long lines Friday morning. Castanet spoke to another local family forced to seek ESS help due to local hotels being booked for the weekend, and a woman who had concerns that firefighters from up the valley had nowhere to stay locally. 

"In my opinion, tourists should be told to go home, we need to provide for [the firefighters]," said Vivian Short, a local resident. 

City of Penticton CAO said the city can’t force hotels to give up spots unless a state of local emergency is declared, but they are making preparations in case the residents of roughly 3,700 properties under evacuation alert find themselves suddenly under evacuation order, and in need of a roof over their heads. 

"We have been working with our ESS group and they have identified over 1,000 hotel rooms outside the City of Penticton in which we'd be able to send evacuees, we've also prepared for transitional group housing should that become necessary, that is not our first choice," Donny Van Dyk said. 

COVID-19 protocols mean traditional large-scale transitional housing at city facilities like the South Okanagan Events Centre is more challenging. 

"Should everyone need to evacuate, we will triage starting with the hotel rooms we have available across the region, and that would be followed by transitional group lodging should that become absolutely necessary. Out of 3,700 homes, one can plan for approximately 900 that would require accommodation," Van Dyk said. 

In the meantime, those already evacuated and in need of ESS assistance are being shuttled to available locations, eagerly awaiting word they can return home. 

-with files from Casey Richardson

Back to Homepage

Send News Tip
Report Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Penticton News

160201
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Penticton News > Send us your news tips >
160198


Real Estate
3861086
2627 Gore St.
2 bedrooms 2 baths
$689,800
more details
160148




Send us your News Tips!


160887


Penticton SPCA Featured Pet

Tia
Tia Penticton SPCA >


160983


TGIF Gifs- August 21, 2020

Galleries
Moving pics for your Friday afternoon.
TGIF Gifs- August 21, 2020 (2)
Galleries
You cannot
Must Watch
Horrible quality, hilarious video.
Selena Gomez’s rumored Scream 5 role seemingly confirmed by Courteney Cox
Showbiz
Selena Gomez's rumored role in the upcoming Scream 5 movie...
I Love Refrigerators
Must Watch
And oldie but a goodie.


South Okanagan Quick Links City of Penticton
Penticton Tourism
Penticton Transit
Okanagan Falls
Town of Oliver
Town of Osoyoos
Town of Keremeos
Interior Health
Okanagan College
Regional District Okanagan-Similkameen
Penticton & Wine Country Chamber
Penticton Discussion Forum
District of Summerland
Summerland Chamber & Tourism
School District 67 - Okanagan Skaha
School District 53 - Okanagan Similkameen
Okanagan Regional Library
Township of Hedley
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
156105
158535