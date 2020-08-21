RCMP responded to a call for three people in Okanagan Lake, with their boat seen floating away from them

Photo: Casey Richardson RCMP head out to find to find a boat with overthrown passengers on Friday

A call came into Penticton Fire on Friday afternoon following three people lost in the water after jumping off their boat.

Wayne Harvey was watching boats out on the lake that afternoon when he noticed something amiss. He made the call into the non-emergency line when he saw the three people out in the water, with the boat being pushed away from them in the strong winds.

Only two of them were wearing life jackets, and while he said it didn’t seem like they were struggling, he decided to call in case they needed help.

One woman was left onboard, but was unaware of how to operate the boat, leaving her unable to come back to fellow passengers.

RCMP on scene reported no actual water rescues had to be made, since the three were able to swim to shore, but emergency response crews from Naramata Fire, the Penticton Fire Department and RCMP all deployed before the three were found.