RCMP boat patrol save man with overturned boat

Photo: RCMP

RCMP water patrols have had their hands busy with water rescues this summer.

RCMP Reserve Constables, working as part of the RCMP Southeast District boat patrol on Skaha Lake, typically spend their days towing distressed boaters to safety while performing safety checks on Skaha lake.

But on August 8, during a mid-afternoon patrol, the wind picked up and the water became choppy. Two RCMP reservists, R/Cst. Kate Hansen and R/Cst. Cal Demerais, spotted a capsized catamaran in the water. They couldn't see anyone in the water around the vessel.

On further inspection, they spotted another boat and what appeared to be a man in the water, a fair distance away. They moved quickly to help a 70-year-old man who was determined to be the operator of the capsized vessel, who had been pulled away from his boat by the current of the lake.

The two Reserve Constables pulled the man out of the water and helped him onto their police boat. The officers then managed to get the catamaran right side up and tow the vessel to safety.

“I am grateful to have had Cal with me during this incident as he made the task almost seem routine, which is a testament to his experience on the water and as a police officer, even if retired. His quick and accurate actions no doubt prevented what could have been a tragic situation,” said R/Cst. Kate Hansen.

The BC RCMP would like to remind everyone to be prepared when venturing out on provincial waterways and always ensure they have the appropriate safety equipment onboard their vessels.