Penticton  

South Okanagan smoke warning in place for 24-48 hours

Air quality warning in place

The BC government in conjunction with Interior Health has sent out a warning that wildfire smoke will be impacting the South Okanagan for the next 24-48 hours at least. 

The air quality warning is related to the Christie Mountain wildfire

People with pre-existing health conditions, respiratory infections such as COVID-19, older adults, pregnant women and children are advised to use caution as they are at the most risk from smoke inhalation. 

Further advice includes following common sense during smoky conditions, stopping activity if breathing becomes uncomfortable and drinking plenty of fluids. 

For more information click here. 

 

