Wind arrives in Penticton as crews battle Christie Mountain wildfire

UPDATE: 11:25 a.m.

Forecasted winds in Penticton have arrived, buffeting the region at up to 41 kilometres per hour.

According to weather data from the Penticton airport, major gusts started blowing from the south around 9 a.m. after a very quiet early morning.

The maximum gust so far has been 41 kilometres per hour, which is unwelcome news for crews attempting to stop the Christie Mountain wildfire from spreading into an evacuation alert zone in Penticton.

The city put out a plea for residents to stay clear and provide space to fire trucks and crews who are now all over the city, working to be ready.

“It’s absolutely critical that residents and motorists do not obstruct fire trucks and crews, many of which are now visible throughout the southern portion of our community,” said Penticton Mayor John Vassilaki.

In some cases, local sports fields may be used as staging areas for equipment. Residents may also encounter fire crews and personal from other communities who have joined the Penticton Fire Department to help protect the City.

Castanet will have a live stream of a joint press conference between the City of Penticton, Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen and BC Wildfire Service at 12 p.m.

ORIGINAL: 9:30 a.m.

An update from BC Wildfire indicates the Christie Mountain wildfire is still at 2,000 hectares as of Friday morning, as firefighters put their efforts into control lines and structural protection.

"The anticipated challenge for today is winds forecasted out of the south that are expected to be between 20-40 kilometres per hour and could gust up to 70 kilometres per hour," reads an information release.

Castanet reporter Nich Johansen, currently on scene at Skaha Beach, says he can feel the wind is picking up at the south end of town.

A total of 132 firefighters and 15 helicopters are on scene, as well as three water tenders shuttling water. Structure protection personnel and multiple local fire departments are also assisting.

"Division South will continue a 50 foot wetline and laying hose on the south flank eastward finding areas to tie into. They will continue pushing hose lay in the west flank working to the north," reads the report.

Control lines will be established at Skaha Bluff Provincial Park, watching for small burnout opportunities.

Crews made good progress on the southwest flank of the fire, with ever-strengthening control lines.

"An increased amount of structural protection teams will be stationed throughout the community starting this morning to perform assessments and proactively triage infrastructure. This action is a precautionary measure to mitigate risk to homes in the area ahead of an approaching weather system that may cause challenging fire behaviour," the report indicates.

Forty firefighters worked through the night.

Castanet is expecting a press conference from joint local authorities at 12 p.m., which will be livestreamed.