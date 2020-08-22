High winds subside, Friday saw 1mm of rain at Christie Mountain fire

UPDATE: 6:25 a.m.

Forty firefighters continued to work on site at the Christie Mountain wildfire burning at the southern edge of Penticton overnight.

They worked in conjunction with structure protection personnel and multiple fire departments to build upon progress on the southwest flank of the fire, strengthening control lines to protect homes in the area.

An additional 60 firefighters and one helicopter will arrive today to support suppression efforts.



A total of 132 firefighters worked on site Friday and were supported by 15 helicopters and three water tenders.

UPDATE: 7:55 p.m.

It doesn't appear as if heavy winds blowing throughout the South Okanagan Friday had much of an effect on the Christie Mountain wildfire.

In a brief update on its social media feeds, the BC Wildfire Service says winds "did not significantly increase the fire activity."

"This evening, the tanker groups will be highly visible as they are currently dropping retardant on several sections of the fire in preparation of tomorrow's forecasted northwest winds that have the potential to push the fire into some continuous fuels.

"The winds from the south pushing north have not significantly increased the fire."

The BCWS continues to map the size of the fire at 2,000 hectares.

UPDATE 6:30 p.m.

Anxiety-provoking high winds from the south have now died down in Penticton.

After a peak of 62 km/h during the 2 p.m. hour, winds have subsided to just 13 km/h as of 6 p.m., according to Environment Canada weather data.

The winds have also changed direction, shifting from coming from the south — which was pushing the fire towards Penticton — to coming from west and northwest at around 5 p.m.

The fire saw one millimetre of rainfall, according to the BC Wildfire Service.

In a brief update online at 6:15 p.m., BCWS said the fire is still estimated at 2,000 hectares, although that figure will likely grow once mapping can be improved.

The fire is still burning in difficult rocky sloped terrain with limited access points for ground crews and heavy equipment.

Castanet is expecting one more update from BCWS prior to the end of the day.

UDPATE 4 p.m.

The BC Wildfire Service says strong and gusty winds this afternoon have led to an increase in fire activity “in certain areas where the slope and wind align.”

An additional 60 firefighters and one helicopter will be arriving Saturday to help the 132 crew members and 15 helicopters and three water tenders already on site, BCWS said in an update online Friday afternoon.

The Christie Mountain Fire is still estimated at 2,000 hectares, but that could grow as a result of recent activity.

“Ground crews and helicopters are working closely to suppress any flare ups that occur. BCWS is closely monitoring our trigger points and have personnel posted at look outs to watch these points,” BCWS said.

Crews are working to continue a 50-foot wetline and are laying hose “on the south flank eastward finding areas to tie into.”

“They will continue pushing hose lay in the west flank working to the north. Crews will establish control lines at Skaha Bluff Provincial Park and look for small burnout opportunities. Crews made great progress on the southwest flank of the fire building and strengthening control lines for values protection,” BCWS said.

While rain briefly fell on the fire earlier this afternoon, it has since mostly stopped. Winds have also started to taper down since peaking during the 2 p.m. hour, according to weather data.

UPDATE 3:40 p.m.

Rain has started falling on Penticton.

Along with winds from the south gusting upwards of 60 km/r, rain started falling on the Christie Mountain wildfire at roughly 3:30 p.m. Weather forecasters are predicting just a millimetre of rain will fall.

The high winds are expected to taper off later this afternoon and evening.

UPDATE: 2:40 p.m.

Municipal firefighters from across British Columbia have arrived in Penticton to help protect homes that are threatened by the Christie Mountain wildfire, a fact that makes local fire chief Larry Watkinson very proud.

Fire crews from North Vancouver, Coquitlam, Coldstream, Big White and more have staged at the Kings Park parking lot Friday, as crews head up into the evacuation alert zones in Penticton's southeast corner and the Upper Carmi area.

Crews are laying down an “elaborate sprinkler system” in the areas where homes meet forest, according to Penticton Fire Chief Larry Watkinson.

Currently, 110 firefighters from across B.C. are helping to protect Penticton homes, using 61 apparatus. This is in addition to the Penticton Fire Department crews.

While some of the Okanagan firefighters are heading home to sleep in their own beds after a hard day's work in Penticton, firefighters from farther away are camping out in the Kings Park soccer field overnight.

Watkinson says he's “very proud” to see fire crews from across the province taking up the call and helping out when they're needed.

“It's an incredible feeling, I'm very proud to be part of this system,” he said. “I've been fortunate to be able to go assist other communities, and I do that just so in the time of need when it comes to Penticton, that they're willing and able to come and help me.

“It truly is an incredible group of people and I feel very fortunate to be part of it.”

Watkinson says the out-of-town firefighters will be here as long as they're needed.

UPDATE: 1 p.m.

Fire crews are furiously setting up wet lines in many neighbourhoods on the Southeast side of Penticton as winds continue to pick up to 50 kilometre per hour gusts, potentially spreading the Christie Mountain Wildfire into residential neighbourhoods.

Penticton fire chief Larry Watkinson, who is working on structure management with the BC Wildfire crews and incident management team, said 61 fire apparatus from around the province are on scene in Penticton, working to make neighbourhoods like Wiltse bench, upper Carmi and others on the eastern edge of the fire evacuation alert zone safe. "Our concern is the fuels carrying through with the wind and starting spot fires in our community and igniting structure fires,” Watkinson said. Wet lines, which are essentially sprinkler systems set as a boundary around structures at risk, have been set up to create a “humidity bubble” in the areas to stop embers that may fall from igniting. Watkinson said ash has been falling but no embers of concern yet. Crews will be doing tactical patrols of communities on alert watching for spot fires. Watkinson said they have established a “trigger point,” meaning if the fire breaks past that barrier, they would consider declaring a local state of emergency and evacuation alerts could become orders. He said their trigger point gives them about a four-hour window for evacuees to get out. BC Wildfire information officer Nicole Bonnet said heavy winds are the biggest concern right now. “If we can make it through today … I think we’ll be pretty happy with that,” she said. “But fire can be unpredictable, just like weather can be unpredictable.” Bonnet did not have a size estimate update, citing smoke causing mapping issues, but she hopes to have one later today. Currently the fire is estimated at 2,000 hectares. UPDATE: 11:25 a.m.

Forecasted winds in Penticton have arrived, buffeting the region at up to 41 kilometres per hour.

According to weather data from the Penticton airport, major gusts started blowing from the south around 9 a.m. after a very quiet early morning.

The maximum gust so far has been 41 kilometres per hour, which is unwelcome news for crews attempting to stop the Christie Mountain wildfire from spreading into an evacuation alert zone in Penticton.

The city put out a plea for residents to stay clear and provide space to fire trucks and crews who are now all over the city, working to be ready.

“It’s absolutely critical that residents and motorists do not obstruct fire trucks and crews, many of which are now visible throughout the southern portion of our community,” said Penticton Mayor John Vassilaki.

In some cases, local sports fields may be used as staging areas for equipment. Residents may also encounter fire crews from other communities who have joined the Penticton Fire Department to help protect the City.

Castanet will have a live stream of a joint press conference between the City of Penticton, Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen and BC Wildfire Service at 12 p.m.

ORIGINAL: 9:30 a.m.

An update from BC Wildfire indicates the Christie Mountain wildfire is still at 2,000 hectares as of Friday morning, as firefighters put their efforts into control lines and structural protection.

"The anticipated challenge for today is winds forecasted out of the south that are expected to be between 20-40 kilometres per hour and could gust up to 70 kilometres per hour," reads an information release.

Castanet reporter Nich Johansen, currently on scene at Skaha Beach, says he can feel the wind is picking up at the south end of town.

A total of 132 firefighters and 15 helicopters are on scene, as well as three water tenders shuttling water. Structure protection personnel and multiple local fire departments are also assisting.

"Division South will continue a 50 foot wetline and laying hose on the south flank eastward finding areas to tie into. They will continue pushing hose lay in the west flank working to the north," reads the report.

Control lines will be established at Skaha Bluff Provincial Park, watching for small burnout opportunities.

Crews made good progress on the southwest flank of the fire, with ever-strengthening control lines.

"An increased amount of structural protection teams will be stationed throughout the community starting this morning to perform assessments and proactively triage infrastructure. This action is a precautionary measure to mitigate risk to homes in the area ahead of an approaching weather system that may cause challenging fire behaviour," the report indicates.

Forty firefighters worked through the night.

Castanet is expecting a press conference from joint local authorities at 12 p.m., which will be livestreamed.