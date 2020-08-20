159194
Penticton  

Washington wildfire, visible from Osoyoos, continues to grow

U.S. fire grows to 4,500 ha.

The large wildfire burning just south of the American border from Osoyoos continues to grow rapidly, more than doubling the size of the large wildfire near Penticton as of Thursday night.

The Palmer Fire was sparked southwest of Oroville, Wash. on Tuesday, about 15 kilometres south of the border from Osoyoos. Tuesday afternoon, smoke from the fire was very visible from the South Okanagan town.

As of Thursday night, the fire is now estimated at more than 4,500 hectares in size, and close to 400 personnel are fighting the blaze.

American officials say the fire is exhibiting “extreme fire behaviour” and structures are threatened. Evacuations are currently in effect, but it's unclear how many homes have been evacuated.

Wednesday, Washington State declared a state of emergency, due to the number of wildfires burning in the state.

“The Town of Osoyoos Emergency Operations Centre is monitoring the Palmer Lake WA (USA) wildfire situation closely to ensure we continue to respond to emerging issues,” the Town of Osoyoos said in a statement Thursday afternoon, adding the fire is still “a good distance” from the border.

The fire has primarily been moving north since it began burning, and there is no containment established on the blaze at this time. Video from the fire can be found here

The blaze was sparked around the same time as the Christie Mountain fire just southeast of Penticton. That fire is currently estimated at 2,000 hectares in size.

