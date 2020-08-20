IIO investigating elderly Penticton woman's death from last month

Photo: Contributed

Police in Penticton are being investigated after an elderly woman was found dead inside her home earlier this summer, the morning after officers spoke with her.

On Thursday, the Independent Investigations Office announced they're seeking witnesses to the incident, which occurred in late July.

At about 8 p.m. on July 30, Penticton RCMP responded to a home on the 900 block of Burnaby Avenue, after bystanders called police for assistance, citing their concern for an elderly woman's wellbeing. Officers spoke with the elderly woman, and then left.

But the following morning, at 11 a.m., the woman was found dead inside her home.

The IIO first announced they were investigating the death on Aug. 7, but on Thursday, the independent body reached out to any witnesses who may be able to help their investigation.

“The IIO will investigate to determine what role, if any, the officer’s actions or inaction may have played in the incident,” the IIO said in a statement. “The BC Coroners Service is also conducting an independent investigation to determine how, where, when and by what means she came to her death.”

The IIO investigates all officer-related incidents in B.C. that result in serious harm or death.

Anyone with information about the July 31 death can contact the IIO witness line at 1-855-446-8477.