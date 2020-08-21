161843
Penticton  

Penticton council considering enforcing rental standards

Are slumlords inevitable?

Penticton council had a lengthy discussion over enforcing rental standards this week, with some expressing the view that no matter how much money the city throws at regulations for rental quality, slumlords will always slip through the cracks. 

Staff had presented a recommendation that council go forward with a public engagement process regarding a "Rental Maintenance Standards Bylaw" and require landlords to apply for business licences, all in an effort to crack down on derelict and underserved properties in town. 

Mayor John Vassilaki was firm in his disapproval of the concept.

"I think this is the wrong route that the city is thinking of taking," he said. "No matter how much you charge, or what you do to licence … you will always have those slumlords that will never abide by [rules put in place]."

He said attempting to licence landlords would only end up costing the city money, paying "a whole bunch more people to look after these things and nothing is going to change."

Ken Kunka, deputy director of development services, said "problem rentals" can be detrimental to nearby houses' values. In his report to council, he noted that roughly 150 complaints about such rentals have been received since 2017. 

Coun. Frank Regehr supported moving forward with the project, saying renters in Penticton "should be able to expect the city has their back."

Coun. Kaitie Robinson agreed. 

"I believe this is long overdue. I believe the people who rent in our community have an expectation to be safe," she said. 

In the end, Vassilaki and fellow skeptic Coun. Campbell Watt were swayed, and council voted unanimously to move forward with the public consultation process of the potential future regulatory bylaws for landlords. 

