Animal rescue team shares tips for pet owners impacted by evacuation

Photo: Contributed Pattison Animal Rescue Team helping animals during Australia wildfires.

A local animal rescue team is sharing some tips for residents who have pets and are impacted by the Christie Mountain wildfire.

Brad Pattison and his team at Pattison Animal Rescue helped rescue pets during the Gorman Mill wildfire of 2009 and more recently, was the only Canadian rescue team helping animals in this year's Australia wildfires.

"One thing we recognized in Australia and we see it here in Canada is people don't have a proper plan to protect their animals, whether its a small hobby farm or a domestic cat or dog," says Pattison, adding it can be difficult to come up with plans during these times of chaos.

Some useful tips Pattison has shared include:

Taping your temporary address to your pet's identification tag, whether you're staying with family or at a hotel in the event that you're on evacuation alert. If you and your pet have been separated, this will ensure your pet can be brought to where you are instead of an evacuated neighbourhood.

Be sure to take your animals medication and veterinary information with you. Find a secondary outlet for your pet to be housed which correlates with its needs.

If somebody is picking up your pet for you in the event that you're unable to, consider they may be stressed.

"Cats, when handling them, if somebody goes in to get your cat and the cat is distressed, if they don't have gloves a person should put socks over their hands and up their arms," says Pattison.

If you are evacuating with your animals, bring enough pet food for one week.

"It should be the same food that the animals typically eating because most animals, once their food is changed, they have diarrhea which is not a pleasant thing to do with, and with the stress they want stability," says Pattison.

If you have farm animals that are in potential danger, they should be moved as soon as possible. Start looking into temporary homes for these animals by reaching out to other hobby farms and organizations.

If you have a small farm or hobby farm with animals such as goats, chickens, horses, ect. and you cannot relocate them in time, you may want to consider unlocking the locks in case these animals are forced to escape from the wildfire.

"Leave the fence open so the animals can get out," says Pattison. "If you have any locks on gates, unlock those so it is easier for rescue personnel to get into. If people have to evacuate their home or their hobby farm, the one thing they need to do is leave more water than they can possibly imagine those animals will ever need."

In this case, you want to leave water everywhere and spread it out. If the heat melts a bucket, you will want other water options available for your animal.

Pattison wants residents with animals to start making a "what if" plan immediately.

"If somebody wants to reach out to us, they certainly can. We can go take a look at their property and give them advice or do whatever." People seeking help can email Pattison at [email protected]