Penticton  

None of the wildfire evacuees were self-isolating due to COVID-19

Evacuating under pandemic

None of the people who've been evacuated from the Christie Mountain wildfire were self isolating due to COVID-19 exposure, but some of those under evacuation alert currently are.

During Thursday's B.C. COVID-19 press conference, Deputy Provincial Health Officer Dr. Réka Gustafson, who's been filling in for Dr. Bonnie Henry this week, said 2,574 British Columbians are under “active public health monitoring,” due to coming into close contact with COVID-positive people. She did not say whether all of these people have been required to self isolate though.

On Tuesday, the Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen ordered the evacuation of 319 homes in the Heritage Hills area, east of Skaha Lake. But Thursday, Dr. Gustafson said none of the evacuees were self-isolating due to COVID-19.

About 3,700 homes in the Penticton area are currently on evacuation alert and Interior Health said on Thursday that they've identified those in the alert areas who are self-isolating due to COVID-19.

"We have proactively identified people in isolation due to COVID-19,” IH told Castanet. “If the evacuation zone is expanded, we will ensure everyone who needs to remain isolated will be supported in developing a safe isolation plan separate from the general public.”

Dr. Gustafson said the province began preparing for evacuations under the pandemic back at the beginning of the summer, but due to the slow start to the wildfire season, the guidelines are just being put to use.

“We have been working with Emergency Management BC and have created specific guidelines to make sure that the evacuations processes and centres are taking into account the potential for COVID-19 transmission,” she said. “To make sure those activities include the prevention measures that we need to have such as hand hygiene and appropriate separation.”

The Christie Mountain wildfire is currently burning an area of about 2,000 hectares. One home has been destroyed by the fire at this time.

