ICU patients at Penticton Regional Hospital transferred to Kelowna

Intensive care unit patients at Penticton Regional Hospital have now been evacuated to Kelowna General Hospital in a contingency move, as the Christie Mountain wildfire rages above Skaha Lake.

Interior Health confirmed four ICU patients were transferred from Penticton to the ICU unit in Kelowna on Wednesday evening.

The move was made in an effort to reduce occupancy at PRH and ensure the care of ICU patients "is continued seamlessly."

"Out of an abundance of caution, IH has activated its internal emergency operation centre and prepared contingency plans in the event the evacuation zone is expanded," reads an IH press release distributed Thursday afternoon.

"This includes efforts to reduce patient occupancy at the Penticton Regional Hospital."

Surgical patients requiring overnight stay are being rescheduled and replaced with patients awaiting surgical day procedures.

Should the fire worsen, and a full evacuation of Penticton Regional Hospital become necessary, nearby hospitals throughout the region are preparing to receive patient transfers.

Castanet understands this will include KGH, and could impact capacity in a significant way.

Interior Health is also making an active effort to find alternate locations for long-term care homes, in the event they are required to evacuate as a result of the fire.

Nine residents of long-term care facility Braemore Lodge, which is within the evacuation zone, are being relocated to Mt. Ida Mews long-term care home in Salmon Arm. Accompanying care teams will also be transferred.

People who are currently in isolation due to COVID-19 have also been identified and supported by the health authority.

"We have proactively identified people in isolation due to COVID-19. If the evacuation zone is expanded, we will ensure everyone who needs to remain isolated will be supported in developing a safe isolation plan separate from the general public.

At this stage, Penticton Regional Hospital will remain open to receive urgent trauma and emergency patients.

The Christie Mountain wildfire is now estimated to be 2,000 hectares in size, and has grown rapidly since it was first reported on Tuesday afternoon.

More than 3,700 properties in the south-east area of the city are on evacuation alert.