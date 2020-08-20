159851
161214
Penticton  

ICU patients at Penticton Regional Hospital transferred to Kelowna

ICU patients evacuated

- | Story: 308510

Intensive care unit patients at Penticton Regional Hospital have now been evacuated to Kelowna General Hospital in a contingency move, as the Christie Mountain wildfire rages above Skaha Lake.

Interior Health confirmed four ICU patients were transferred from Penticton to the ICU unit in Kelowna on Wednesday evening. 

The move was made in an effort to reduce occupancy at PRH and ensure the care of ICU patients "is continued seamlessly." 

"Out of an abundance of caution, IH has activated its internal emergency operation centre and prepared contingency plans in the event the evacuation zone is expanded," reads an IH press release distributed Thursday afternoon.

"This includes efforts to reduce patient occupancy at the Penticton Regional Hospital."

Surgical patients requiring overnight stay are being rescheduled and replaced with patients awaiting surgical day procedures. 

Should the fire worsen, and a full evacuation of Penticton Regional Hospital become necessary, nearby hospitals throughout the region are preparing to receive patient transfers.

Castanet understands this will include KGH, and could impact capacity in a significant way. 

Interior Health is also making an active effort to find alternate locations for long-term care homes, in the event they are required to evacuate as a result of the fire. 

Nine residents of long-term care facility Braemore Lodge, which is within the evacuation zone, are being relocated to Mt. Ida Mews long-term care home in Salmon Arm. Accompanying care teams will also be transferred. 

People who are currently in isolation due to COVID-19 have also been identified and supported by the health authority. 

"We have proactively identified people in isolation due to COVID-19. If the evacuation zone is expanded, we will ensure everyone who needs to remain isolated will be supported in developing a safe isolation plan separate from the general public.

At this stage, Penticton Regional Hospital will remain open to receive urgent trauma and emergency patients. 

The Christie Mountain wildfire is now estimated to be 2,000 hectares in size, and has grown rapidly since it was first reported on Tuesday afternoon. 

More than 3,700 properties in the south-east area of the city are on evacuation alert.

Back to Homepage

Send News Tip
Report Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Penticton News

159586
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Penticton News > Send us your news tips >
160198


Real Estate
4248960
#69-1850 Shannon Lake Road
2 bedrooms 2 baths
$260,000
more details




Send us your News Tips!


160887


Penticton SPCA Featured Pet

Tia
Tia Penticton SPCA >




Happy facts from 2020

Galleries
Some very happy facts about things that are happening all over the world this year.
Happy facts from 2020 (2)
Galleries
Missed the bus, dad embarasses daughter!
Must Watch
Second day of school is even better than the first. Morgan missed...
Dierks Bentley: ‘I can’t imagine playing a drive-in concert’
Music
Dierks Bentley "can't imagine" playing a drive-in...
Guy annoys girlfriend with puns at Ikea
Must Watch
Quick wit.


South Okanagan Quick Links City of Penticton
Penticton Tourism
Penticton Transit
Okanagan Falls
Town of Oliver
Town of Osoyoos
Town of Keremeos
Interior Health
Okanagan College
Regional District Okanagan-Similkameen
Penticton & Wine Country Chamber
Penticton Discussion Forum
District of Summerland
Summerland Chamber & Tourism
School District 67 - Okanagan Skaha
School District 53 - Okanagan Similkameen
Okanagan Regional Library
Township of Hedley
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
160094
161715