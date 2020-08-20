161795
161816
Penticton  

Raw: timelapse video of Christie Mountain wildfire

Christie Mtn. fire timelapse

- | Story: 308505

Rob Gibson

The Christie Mountain fire continues to burn out of control, threatening people and homes in the Penticton and Okanagan Falls area.

The blaze is burning on the east side of Skaha Lake and while it is destructive and a force of nature, many are doing the only thing they can do, watch and hope firefighters get it under control.

Tim Libby decided to film a timelapse video of the fire on Tuesday and he wanted to share it with Castanet.

Libby and his family live at the south end of Finnerty Rd. He says they are coping well, for the most part, but given the toll, the coronavirus pandemic has already taken, he says this ordeal has already been a lot.

"Given the challenging year we've all been experiencing, the added pressure of the potential evacuation order being imposed at any time simply is a bit too much sometimes. However, our two teenage daughters are managing very well and we're prepared with a plan should an order be issued. Our overarching sentiment is conveyed in the image showing the sign that our family made to show our appreciation in some way to those keeping us all safe."

If you have photos or video send them to [email protected].   

Back to Homepage

Send News Tip
Report Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Penticton News

Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Penticton News > Send us your news tips >
160198


Real Estate
4247586
758 Josselyn court
4 bedrooms 3 baths
$589,999
more details
161269




Send us your News Tips!


158284


Penticton SPCA Featured Pet

Taya
Taya Penticton SPCA >




Happy facts from 2020

Galleries
Some very happy facts about things that are happening all over the world this year.
Happy facts from 2020 (2)
Galleries
Missed the bus, dad embarasses daughter!
Must Watch
Second day of school is even better than the first. Morgan missed...
Dierks Bentley: ‘I can’t imagine playing a drive-in concert’
Music
Dierks Bentley "can't imagine" playing a drive-in...
Guy annoys girlfriend with puns at Ikea
Must Watch
Quick wit.


South Okanagan Quick Links City of Penticton
Penticton Tourism
Penticton Transit
Okanagan Falls
Town of Oliver
Town of Osoyoos
Town of Keremeos
Interior Health
Okanagan College
Regional District Okanagan-Similkameen
Penticton & Wine Country Chamber
Penticton Discussion Forum
District of Summerland
Summerland Chamber & Tourism
School District 67 - Okanagan Skaha
School District 53 - Okanagan Similkameen
Okanagan Regional Library
Township of Hedley
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
160096
160422