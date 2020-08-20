Raw: timelapse video of Christie Mountain wildfire

Rob Gibson

The Christie Mountain fire continues to burn out of control, threatening people and homes in the Penticton and Okanagan Falls area.

The blaze is burning on the east side of Skaha Lake and while it is destructive and a force of nature, many are doing the only thing they can do, watch and hope firefighters get it under control.

Tim Libby decided to film a timelapse video of the fire on Tuesday and he wanted to share it with Castanet.

Libby and his family live at the south end of Finnerty Rd. He says they are coping well, for the most part, but given the toll, the coronavirus pandemic has already taken, he says this ordeal has already been a lot.

"Given the challenging year we've all been experiencing, the added pressure of the potential evacuation order being imposed at any time simply is a bit too much sometimes. However, our two teenage daughters are managing very well and we're prepared with a plan should an order be issued. Our overarching sentiment is conveyed in the image showing the sign that our family made to show our appreciation in some way to those keeping us all safe."

