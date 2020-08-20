161795
Penticton  

ALC denies application to remove land from the east side of Vaseux Lake for a trailer park

Owners of Ramification Cellars have lost out in their bid to construct a 35-pad RV campground.

In a decision released earlier this week, the Agricultural Land Commission denied an application by the owner to have 1.2 hectares of land released from the ALR to accommodate the campground adjacent to Vaseux Lake.

The Vaseux Lake Stewardship Association, a group of area residents opposed to the application, said in a brief statement they are pleased with the decision.

"The association would like to thank the outpouring of support from those members of the public who signed the petition to stop the development," the email stated. More than 14,500 signatures were collected on a petition opposing the campground.

The ALC's decision, signed by Okanagan chair Gerry Zimmermann, determined the portion of land in question is appropriately designated ALR with prime agricultural capability, and that a 35-unit RV campground would impact the agricultural utility of the property.

"While the panel recognizes that the proposal area has historically been used for a campground and has previously been approved by the commission for exclusion, the panel considered that the proposal area is of prime agricultural capability, has not been used as a campground for some time, and that the panel is not bound to previous decisions of the commission," the ruling stated in part.

Despite the ruling against the commercial campground, Zimmermann noted agri-tourism accommodation consisting of a maximum of 10 RV campsites is permitted within the ALR, "if constructed and operated within s.33 of the ALR use Regulation."

