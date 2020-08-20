159851
Penticton  

More than a dozen rattlesnake calls within Okanagan prompts reminders

Uptick in rattlesnake calls

The warm sunny weather may be to blame for the recent surge in rattlesnake related calls to the B.C. Conservation Officer Service within the Okanagan.

There have been more than a dozen calls this season as these cold-blooded snakes are on the hunt for warm areas that stay warm into the evenings such as gardens, shops and garages, according to CTV News Vancouver.

Penticton has experienced 10 of those calls, including a recent call about two rattlesnakes discovered in a resident's garage.

Both snakes were removed safely, however, conservation officer Mike Stern is reminding people that not all rattlesnake sightings require calls to conservation.

"When we get involved, it's usually when a snake gets confined," says Stern. "If people find one that is, say, on their lawn, you can turn your sprinklers on because they don't like that. They'll usually leave."

The increase in calls is a reminder for people to keep their garage doors closed. It is also recommended that Okanagan residents clean their gardens of debris to help prevent entanglement.

The Northern Pacific rattlesnake which is commonly found in the Southern Interior has a reputation that exaggerates danger, however they usually only become aggressive if cornered or chased.

"Rattlesnake bites are very uncommon and very rarely fatal, although they could be dangerous to young children," reads a profile of the snake on the Ministry of Environment's website.

If you hear a rattlesnake it is recommended you stop, back away and give it ample space.

Harassing it or attempting to pick it up is not recommended as "the majority of people who get bit by rattlesnakes are people who handle them," says Stern.

If you are bitten by a rattlesnake, which is very rare, you should focus on getting to a hospital quickly and not attempt the 'Old Wives Tale' of trying to suck out the venom. 

"If they can get to the hospital in time and anti-venom is administered, usually people do well," says Stern.

-with files from CTV News Vancouver

