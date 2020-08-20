Smokey skies bulletin remains in effect for southeast B.C.

Photo: Annie F.

An air quality advisory - smoky skies bulletin remains in effect for three regions of British Columbia.

A bulletin issued on Wednesday applies to the South Okanagan, including Kaleden and Penticton, the Boundary area which includes Beaverdell, due to the Solomon Mountain fire.

The bulletin also includes the Whistler region and Pemberton.

Donna Haga, senior air quality meteorologist with the Ministry of Environment & Climate Change, tells Castanet she expects the situation to remain the same for the next couple of days.

"As far as the Interior for today and into the next couple of days there are a couple of troughs coming into the province but the southeast corner which includes Penticton, Kaleden and the Kootenays, look like they're going to miss a lot of the precipitation."

Haga says they are waiting to determine how that will impact smoke in fire zones.

"But I don't think it's going to change a whole lot in the next couple of days."

Haga warns that during a wildfire, smoke conditions can change quickly over short distances and can vary considerably hour-by-hour.

Haga says B.C. typically sees winds coming from the south and southwest but on Wednesday satellite images showed smoke from the Christie Mountain fire heading south and then joining the smoke from the Palmer Fire in Washington State before making its way back northward towards the Southern Interior.

Cloudy skies on Thursday are hampering forecaster's ability to see the smoke on satellite but Haga believes, "with the fronts coming in it's going to bring cooler temperatures, but it's not likely to bring precipitation to the fires in the southeast part of the province."