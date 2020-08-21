Structural protection teams to be stationed today in residential areas threatened by Christie Mountain wildfire

UPDATE: 6:25 a.m.

Structural protection "strike teams" with fire protection apparatus will be stationed throughout the residential area threatened by the Christie Mountain wildfire starting this morning.

The BC Wildfire Service says this is to perform assessments and proactively triage infrastructure in the area just south of Penticton.

"This action is a precautionary measure to mitigate risk to homes in the area ahead of an approaching weather system that may cause challenging fire behaviour," the wildfire service tweeted Thursday night.

As of this morning, the fire is still estimated to have burned an area of 2,000 hectares.

UPDATE 9:45 p.m.

The BC Wildfire Service says rocky terrain and poor visibility again hampered the fight against the Christie Mountain wildfire on Thursday.

“The potential challenge for tomorrow is winds forecasted out of the south that are expected to be between 20-40 kilometres per hour and could gust up to 70 kilometres per hour,” BCWS said Thursday at 9:40 p.m.

The fire is still estimated at 2,000 hectares in size.

Forty firefighters are working the site overnight and are being supported by two water tenders shuttling water.

“They are working in conjunction with structure protection personnel and multiple fire departments. Crews made great progress on the southwest flank of the fire building and strengthening control lines for values protection,” BCWS said.

Residents of Penticton should see an increased number of structural protection teams throughout the community starting Thursday. They will be performing assessments and proactively triaging infrastructure.

“This action is a precautionary measure to mitigate risk to homes in the area ahead of an approaching weather system that may cause challenging fire behaviour,” BCWS said.

UPDATE 9:25 p.m.

The Mount Christie wildfire south of Penticton is quite calm Thursday night.

As of yet, the winds that had fire crews anxious have yet to materialize.

The fire is no longer glowing the bright orange that it was during evenings earlier in the week.

The BC Wildfire Service has not yet released its evening update on the blaze.

UPDATE: 6 p.m.

Eastside Road has officially been closed to traffic, due to the Christie Mountain Wildfire, until at least Aug. 22 at 9 a.m., according to Drive BC.

Castanet is awaiting on an expected update from BC Wildfire as to the status of the blaze sometime this evening.

UPDATE: 2:30 p.m.

BC Wildfire says fire protection work will be underway Thursday afternoon in Penticton neighbourhoods currently under evacuation alert as a preparation step ahead of potential strong winds in the forecast.

BCWS members Mitch Pence and Nicola Bennet, along with Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen and City of Penticton representatives addressed media Thursday regarding the Christie Mountain wildfire which is now at 2,000 hectares.

Fire crews will shortly begin work in evacuation alert neighbourhoods within the City of Penticton, setting up "structural protection efforts" in case the the blaze moves north. Pence said that work is directly related to forecasted high winds.

"If we get some strong winds then our lines would be challenged, for sure," Pence said. Fire activity is expected to pick up as the afternoon goes on.

As for the south end of the fire, Bonnet said they are in "a comfortable place" with Heritage Hills, the Okanagan Falls community which has already lost one home to the blaze.

A hundred firefighters and nine helicopters are currently on scene, and air tankers are available to fly as visibility permits. Heavy smoke has dogged some of that air support in recent days.

City of Penticton CAO Donny Van Dyk reminded residences under evacuation alert to be ready to go if need be, and urged everyone to register for Emergency Support Services ahead of time here, to save time and provide valuable information like transportation needs, health needs, food and dietary preferences and the like.

He added that city staff are available to register members of the public for ESS if they don't have computer access at 250-490-2345.

If the fire gets worse, additional BC Wildfire crews are available province-wide, but they can only be on scene as quick as their travel time.

UPDATE: 11:30 a.m.

The Christie Mountain Wildfire has jumped to 2,000 hectares in size.

Winds in the forecast of 20 to 40 kilometres per hour with gusts up to 70 kilometres per hour out of the south are expected to be a challenge Thursday afternoon, according to BC Wildfire, which is a slight contradiction to an Environment Canada report that those winds are expected Friday. Castanet has reached out for clarification.

Currently, 84 firefighters and 10 helicopters are on scene and 20 more firefighters are expected to arrive Thursday afternoon.

The fire was "fairly quiet" overnight according to BC Wildfire Service, and crews made good progress protecting the area.

"Today, crews are looking to find safe access to the north end of the fire if visibility improves. They made great progress yesterday and continued work on the southwest flank of the fire building and strengthening control lines for values protection and in some cases using small scale hand ignitions to remove pockets of unburnt fuel," reads an information bulletin.

ORIGINAL: 10:25 a.m.

Castanet is awaiting official word from BC Wildfire as to the status of the Christie Mountain fire Thursday morning, but in the meantime a Type 1 incident management team is being set up nearby to facilitate a more robust wildfire response.

Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen manager of emergency services Sean Vaisler told the board Thursday that the team arrived Wednesday evening and will be setting up their facilities all day, calling them the "best of the best in the province."

"They are going to be taking over the operations at a local level," Vaisler said. "There will be a lot more response, a lot more personnel, a lot more heavy machines, a lot more helicopters flying over."

He added that teams already on the ground "are in really good spirits, and they are looking well."

Due to COVID-19 precautions, a traditional wildfire camp is not possible, so Vaisler explained to the board that the team will be looking to create a bubble at a location near the fire not open to the public.

The Regional District and City of Penticton are planning a joint press conference at 1 p.m. at the Lakeside Resort, which Castanet will livestream.

As soon as an update on the size and status of Christie Mountain is available it will be updated here.