A BC Wildfire incident management team has arrived to take over local control of the 2,000 ha Christie Mountain wildfire response

UPDATE: 11:30 a.m.

The Christie Mountain Wildfire has jumped to 2,000 hectares in size.

Winds in the forecast of 20 to 40 kilometres per hour with gusts up to 70 kilometres per hour out of the south are expected to be a challenge Thursday afternoon, according to BC Wildfire, which is a slight contradiction to an Environment Canada report that those winds are expected Friday. Castanet has reached out for clarification.

Currently, 84 firefighters and 10 helicopters are on scene and 20 more firefighters are expected to arrive Thursday afternoon.

The fire was "fairly quiet" overnight according to BC Wildfire Service, and crews made good progress protecting the area.

"Today, crews are looking to find safe access to the north end of the fire if visibility improves. They made great progress yesterday and continued work on the southwest flank of the fire building and strengthening control lines for values protection and in some cases using small scale hand ignitions to remove pockets of unburnt fuel," reads an information bulletin.

ORIGINAL: 10:25 a.m.

Castanet is awaiting official word from BC Wildfire as to the status of the Christie Mountain fire Thursday morning, but in the meantime a Type 1 incident management team is being set up nearby to facilitate a more robust wildfire response.

Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen manager of emergency services Sean Vaisler told the board Thursday that the team arrived Wednesday evening and will be setting up their facilities all day, calling them the "best of the best in the province."

"They are going to be taking over the operations at a local level," Vaisler said. "There will be a lot more response, a lot more personnel, a lot more heavy machines, a lot more helicopters flying over."

He added that teams already on the ground "are in really good spirits, and they are looking well."

Due to COVID-19 precautions, a traditional wildfire camp is not possible, so Vaisler explained to the board that the team will be looking to create a bubble at a location near the fire not open to the public.

The Regional District and City of Penticton are planning a joint press conference at 1 p.m. at the Lakeside Resort, which Castanet will livestream.

As soon as an update on the size and status of Christie Mountain is available it will be updated here.