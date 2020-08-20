Reader-submitted photos of Christie Mountain wildfire at night

Photo: Nathan Penner
Photo: Nathan Penner Photo: Mike Biden Photo: Robby Benn Photo: Nathan Penner Photo: Mike Biden Photo: Nathan Penner Photo: Heather Lieskovsky Photo: Kayla Kallen Photo: Mike Biden Photo: Mike Biden
The Christie Mountain fire burned bright orange again on Wednesday night.
The 1,400-hectare blaze on the Skaha Bench south of Penticton was less active Wednesday afternoon and evening when compared to Tuesday, but trees were still candling, providing a glow visible from across the area.
Here are some of the most dramatic photos of the blaze captured by local photographers Wednesday night.
