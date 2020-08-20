159851
Penticton  

Passenger in stolen truck died at the scene of a fiery crash

Passenger killed in crash

A passenger inside a stolen pickup truck has been identified as the person killed during a fiery crash in Princeton early Wednesday afternoon.

New information from police in Princeton indicate a westbound pickup towing a trailer loaded with several canoes left the highway as it entered the town, went down an embankment and through a parking lot before slamming into a tree.

The vehicle burst into flames.

Bystanders were able to pull the driver from the burning wreckage, however, the passenger remained trapped, and was not able to escape.

The passenger died at the scene, while the driver was airlifted to hospital with serious injuries.

Police have determined the truck was stolen in Surrey Aug. 13, while the trailer with the canoes was stolen earlier in the day Wednesday.

Witnesses in the area reported the pickup was being driven erratically prior to the crash.

South Okanagan Traffic Services out of Keremeos is working with a collision analyst and the BC Coroners Service to determine the cause of the crash.

Investigators are trying to determine the identity of the driver and contact next-of-kin of the deceased.

Anyone with information about this collision, including any dash camera video, who has yet to speak with police is asked to contact SOTS in Keremeos at 250?499?2250.

