Penticton  

SPCA relocates animals due to wildfire near Penticton

The Christie Mountain Wildfire continues to rage on in the Penticton area and with 319 properties already evacuated and approximately 3,700 on evacuation alert, the local BC SPCA has also taken action to relocate their animals. 

The animals have been transferred to other locations in the region, all dependant on their needs. 

The shelter is also reaching out to offer pet food, supplies and emergency pet boarding for residents impacted by the Southern Okanagan wildfires.

“We want residents to know if they are evacuating and have nowhere to take their pets, we can provide temporary accommodation for them at the BC SPCA Kelowna location,” says Parm Takhar, chief operations officer for the BC SPCA.

“Anyone needing assistance is asked to please contact our Animal Helpline at 1-855-622-7722 to make boarding arrangements.” 

The Penticton location will continue to provide community food bank outreach services to the community while on alert. 

“We strongly encourage pet owners to plan for their animals when making evacuation preparations”, says Takhar.

The BC SPCA provides an Emergency Evacuation Checklist to help, and pet owners should also register their pet with the BC Pet Registry in case they are separated during an emergency evacuation. 

