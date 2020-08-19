Interior Health announces it is working on COVID-19 protocols for Christie Mountain evacuees

Photo: Contributed

Interior Health has announced they are working to ensure evacuees and potential evacuees from the Christie Mountain wildfire are safe and healthy while they receive emergency support, since some may be self-isolating due to COVID-19.

"We are proactively identifying any patients and clients who could be impacted by the evacuation order to provide the necessary health care support they may need," reads a statement from Interior Health.

'We are making separate arrangements to ensure the public is not exposed to any confirmed or suspected cases of COVID-19."

Everyone who is displaced and needs to find a temporary new place to stay will be contacted to develop a safe isolation plan.

As a precautionary measure, Interior Health is preparing contingency plans in the event an IH facility requires evacuation. This could impact some services and IH will ensure all patients, families and staff are safely relocated if the evacuation area increases.

An evacuation centre located at 199 Ellis Street in Penticton also has COVID-19 screening measures in place.