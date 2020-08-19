159194
161816
Penticton  

Single-vehicle collision claims the life of one person

One killed in fiery crash

- | Story: 308396

One person is dead and another has been airlifted to hospital following a fiery crash in Princeton Wednesday afternoon.

RCMP spokesman Cpl. Mike Halskov says the crash occurred sometime around 12:30 this afternoon.

He says the vehicle left Highway 3 and came to rest in Memorial Park, directly across the street from the Princeton RCMP detachment.

The collision caused the vehicle to burst into flames.

Since the incident occurred off the highway, Halskov says the highway does remain open.

South Okanagan Traffic Services have taken the lead in the investigation.

Cause of the crash is not yet known.

157825


