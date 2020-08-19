New fire doused fast by Penticton fire crews and BC Wildfire

Chelsea Powrie

UPDATE: 5:15 p.m.

The City of Penticton saw a brief grassfire sparked below Sendero Canyon, which was thankfully quickly extinguished.

The Penticton Fire Department with assist from BC Wildfire Crews including air support took care of the small blaze.

"I would like to thank our city firefighters and BC Wildfire crews for their quick response. This event is unrelated to the current fire event at Christie Mountain”, said the City of Penticton’s chief administrative officer, Donny van Dyk.

ORIGINAL: 4:45 p.m.

A new wildfire has sparked in the Sendero Canyon/Ridgedale Ave. area of Penticton

Witnesses report seeing billows of smoke and helicopters.

Castanet has reached out to fire services for more information and will update as it becomes available.