Hwy 97 reopens after lumber truck crash on Waterman's Hill

Photo: Dean Winkelman

UPDATE 8:45 p.m.

Single-land alternating traffic has been restored on Highway 97 at Waterman's Hill, according to DriveBC.

UPDATE: 4:45 p.m.

Highway 97 remains closed just north of Okanagan Falls Wednesday, after a truck carrying lumber crashed on Waterman Hill.

DriveBC says southbound traffic is being redirected at Kaleden to Highway 3A, while northbound traffic is being redirected via Highway 3 in Osoyoos.

DriveBC will be providing an update on the closure at 7:30 p.m.

ORIGINAL: 3:15 p.m.

A lumber truck lost its load along Highway 97 around 3 p.m. Wednesday afternoon.

Drive BC announced the road is closed at Waterman Hill in Okanagan Falls due to the vehicle incident.

Currently traffic is not moving through and there is an expectation for long delays.

Castanet will update this story as more information becomes available.