Penticton  

Local photographers capture Christie Mountain wildfire

More wildfire photos

The Christie Mountain wildfire continues to rage south of Penticton above the east shore of Skaha Lake. 

The blaze was last estimated at 1,400 hectares and has claimed at least one home in the Heritage Hills neighbourhood of OK Falls. No structures have been lost within Penticton city limits. 

The fire has forced 319 properties in Heritage Hills neighbourhood to be evacuated. The City of Penticton has 3,669 properties on evacuation alert in the south end of the city, while the RDOS has Upper Carmi residents also on alert.

Local photographers Mike Biden and Douglas Drouin captured dramatic images of the fire Tuesday evening and Wednesday.

