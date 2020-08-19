161795
Penticton  

Smoky skies bulletin issued for South Okanagan, Boundary regions

Warning of smoky skies

With wildfires burning across the Interior, and a large fire growing rapidly just south of Penticton, the province is warning of smoky skies in the Southern Interior.

In a smoky skies bulletin released Wednesday afternoon, the province is warning of wildfire smoke over the South Okanagan, Boundary and Whistler regions for the next 24-48 hours. Rain in the forecast is expected to reduce smoke levels later in the week.

“People with pre-existing health conditions, respiratory infections such as COVID-19, older adults, pregnant women and infants, children, and sensitive individuals are more likely to experience health effects from smoke exposure,” the bulletin states.

The towns affected by the bulletin include Penticton, Summerland, Naramata, Keremeos, Oliver, Osoyoos, Grand Forks, Midway, Greenwood, Whistler and Pemberton.

Despite the bulletin, the current Air Quality Health Index for the South Okanagan sits at a 2/10, or “low.”

The bulletin suggests reducing activity levels outdoors if breathing becomes uncomfortable, and to stay cool and drink plenty of fluids.

