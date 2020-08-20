159851
Penticton  

Okanagan vet offers free food, lodging and meds for pets displaced by the Christie Mountain wildfire

Help for pets in wildfire

An Okanagan vet is opening his heart and his doors to any pet owners affected by the Christie Mountain wildfire.

“We are in West Kelowna, but if somebody needs us and has any problem with dogs or cats, any kind of small animal, every summer we do boarding for free for those under evacuation,” said Dr. Moshe Oz of Rose Valley Veterinary Hospital.

Oz also said food, medication, or any other pet need is on offer.

“Every year we do it, last year we were lucky, if I remember there was just one big fire. I thought this year there may be no need,” Oz said.

“If they need anything - food, shelter, medication, advice - for small animals, our doors are always open completely, whatever they need.”

The Christie Mountain fire is estimated at 1,000 hectares as of Wednesday morning and has put 319 homes on evacuation order, and close to 4,000 further on evacuation alert at the south end of Penticton.

Pet owners in need can reach out to Dr. Oz and his team directly at (250) 769-9109. 

