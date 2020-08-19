American wildfire visible from Osoyoos grows to 2,400 ha

Photo: Maureen Yakimchuk View of the Palmer wildfire from Osoyoos Tuesday night.

An American wildfire burning near the border, and visible from Osoyoos, has grown rapidly over the past day.

After the Palmer wildfire was sparked about 15 kilometres south of the border Tuesday afternoon, the Washington State Department of Natural Resources says it has since grown to more than 2,400 hectares in size.

“Multiple resources” are currently at the fire according to the DNR, but it's unclear if air resources are being used at this time.

Smoke from the growing fire is clearly visible from Osoyoos, and the orange glow from the flames could be seen behind the ridge from Osoyoos.

Webcams from the South Okanagan town show smokey skies Wednesday morning.

"It is smoky here this morning," said Maureen Yakimchuk, who's currently staying in Osoyoos. "We have definitely seen worse, but it is not pleasant. We had a beautiful, clear night last night and woke up to a very different picture!"

Live video of the fire can be found here.

The large wildfire was started around the same time as the Christie Mountain wildfire was sparked 60 kilometres to the north, east of Skaha Lake. That fire was last pegged at 1,000 hectares, and 319 properties have been evacuated as a result.