159194
Penticton  

American wildfire visible from Osoyoos grows to 2,400 ha

U.S. wildfire grows rapidly

- | Story: 308343

An American wildfire burning near the border, and visible from Osoyoos, has grown rapidly over the past day.

After the Palmer wildfire was sparked about 15 kilometres south of the border Tuesday afternoon, the Washington State Department of Natural Resources says it has since grown to more than 2,400 hectares in size.

“Multiple resources” are currently at the fire according to the DNR, but it's unclear if air resources are being used at this time.

Smoke from the growing fire is clearly visible from Osoyoos, and the orange glow from the flames could be seen behind the ridge from Osoyoos.

Webcams from the South Okanagan town show smokey skies Wednesday morning.

"It is smoky here this morning," said Maureen Yakimchuk, who's currently staying in Osoyoos. "We have definitely seen worse, but it is not pleasant. We had a beautiful, clear night last night and woke up to a very different picture!"

Live video of the fire can be found here.

The large wildfire was started around the same time as the Christie Mountain wildfire was sparked 60 kilometres to the north, east of Skaha Lake. That fire was last pegged at 1,000 hectares, and 319 properties have been evacuated as a result.

Back to Homepage

Send News Tip
Report Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Penticton News

156969
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Penticton News > Send us your news tips >
160198


Real Estate
4133752
2293 Lillooet Cres
4 bedrooms 3 baths
$850,000
more details
161199




Send us your News Tips!


161056


Penticton SPCA Featured Pet

Taya
Taya Penticton SPCA >


161056


Weird subway passengers

Galleries
The subway is the best place to people watch.
Weird subway passengers (2)
Galleries
Carole Baskin rules out Tiger King 2 appearance ‘at any price’
Showbiz
Tiger King star Carole Baskin has denied she demanded $1.2
Guy dances the Cha-Cha slide in style
Must Watch
Ahhhh, back in the day when we could have dance parties…
Baby otter cuteness
Must Watch
Baby otter rolls off dock to its mother. The most adorable thing...


South Okanagan Quick Links City of Penticton
Penticton Tourism
Penticton Transit
Okanagan Falls
Town of Oliver
Town of Osoyoos
Town of Keremeos
Interior Health
Okanagan College
Regional District Okanagan-Similkameen
Penticton & Wine Country Chamber
Penticton Discussion Forum
District of Summerland
Summerland Chamber & Tourism
School District 67 - Okanagan Skaha
School District 53 - Okanagan Similkameen
Okanagan Regional Library
Township of Hedley
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
158714
160422