Fire departments from across the South Okanagan deploy to Mount Christie wildfire; at least one home destroyed

UPDATE: 11:20 a.m.

Castanet reporter on scene Casey Richardson has confirmed that at least one home has been destroyed by the Christie Mountain wildfire.

The home is in the upper area of the Heritage Hills development and appears completely gutted.

UPDATE: 10:38 a.m.

Castanet is expecting a joint update on the Christie Mountain wildfire evacuation order and alert situation from the City of Penticton and the Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen around 11 a.m.

In the meantime, RDOS information officer Erick Thompson is reminding the public that both the evacuation alert and evacuation order areas are closed to the public.

He also urges boats on Skaha Lake to stay well clear of the east side of the lake to allow water skimmers to do their work.

Those on evacuation alert can pre-register with Emergency Support Services online here, and Thompson explained that anyone who is pre-registered but has a place to stay with family or friends does not need to report in person to the help centre at 199 Ellis Street to receive benefits, as they can receive help electronically.

UPDATE: 8:25 a.m.

An update from BC Wildfire Wednesday morning indicates the Christie Mountain wildfire is still estimated at 1,000 hectares.

It is still listed as zero per cent contained and active. Variable winds overnight contributed to "rank 3" fire behaviour, meaning "organized surface flame front, moderate rate of spread, vigorous surface fire."

Overnight, 21 firefighters worked with fire department and structural protection crews to continue guard construction on the South flank of the wildfire.

Additional resources are expected throughout the day.

ORIGNAL: 7:50 a.m.

Fire departments from across the South Okanagan have been called in to protect structures in the path of the Mount Christie wildfire.

“The sun rises. It was a long night,” said the OK Falls volunteer fire department on Facebook.

“Many areas of the fire saw some beneficial wind direction overnight, and some good progress was made. We hope conditions are favourable today, and that the heat and winds of the day don’t whip things up. Waiting on air support. Thanks to all those in the community who have offered words of support.”

The fire, last estimated in size at 1,000-hectares, has forced 319 properties in the Heritage Hills neighbourhood to be evacuated. The City of Penticton has 3,669 properties on evacuation alert in the south end of the city, while the RDOS has Upper Carmi residents also on alert.

The Oliver Fire Department said a page for assistance went out at 1 a.m. for most of the South Okanagan fire departments, leading the OFD to send a water tender to support the engine already on scene.

“OFD crews held a strong defensive perimeter throughout the night in their assigned area. Relief crews from Oliver will be heading out to replace those members that held the line throughout the night,” the fire department said Wednesday morning.

The Penticton Fire Department has been deploying up structural protection units since the fire broke out at 2 p.m. Tuesday. Anarchist Mountain Fire Rescue said on Facebook it also sent crews.

BC Wildfire has yet to issue a morning update on the fire. 21 provincial crew members were on site overnight.