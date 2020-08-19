Fire departments from across the South Okanagan deploy to Mount Christie wildfire

Photo: Oliver Fire Department

UPDATE: 8:25 a.m.

An update from BC Wildfire Wednesday morning indicates the Christie Mountain wildfire is still estimated at 1,000 hectares.

It is still listed as zero per cent contained and active. Variable winds overnight contributed to "rank 3" fire behaviour, meaning "organized surface flame front, moderate rate of spread, vigorous surface fire."

Overnight, 21 firefighters worked with fire department and structural protection crews to continue guard construction on the South flank of the wildfire.

Additional resources are expected throughout the day.

ORIGNAL: 7:50 a.m.

Fire departments from across the South Okanagan have been called in to protect structures in the path of the Mount Christie wildfire.

“The sun rises. It was a long night,” said the OK Falls volunteer fire department on Facebook.

“Many areas of the fire saw some beneficial wind direction overnight, and some good progress was made. We hope conditions are favourable today, and that the heat and winds of the day don’t whip things up. Waiting on air support. Thanks to all those in the community who have offered words of support.”

The fire, last estimated in size at 1,000-hectares, has forced 319 properties in the Heritage Hills neighbourhood to be evacuated. The City of Penticton has 3,669 properties on evacuation alert in the south end of the city, while the RDOS has Upper Carmi residents also on alert.

The Oliver Fire Department said a page for assistance went out at 1 a.m. for most of the South Okanagan fire departments, leading the OFD to send a water tender to support the engine already on scene.

“OFD crews held a strong defensive perimeter throughout the night in their assigned area. Relief crews from Oliver will be heading out to replace those members that held the line throughout the night,” the fire department said Wednesday morning.

The Penticton Fire Department has been deploying up structural protection units since the fire broke out at 2 p.m. Tuesday. Anarchist Mountain Fire Rescue said on Facebook it also sent crews.

BC Wildfire has yet to issue a morning update on the fire. 21 provincial crew members were on site overnight.