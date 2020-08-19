159194
Penticton  

Fire departments from across the South Okanagan deploy to Mount Christie wildfire

1,000 ha, 0% contained

Castanet Staff - | Story: 308327

UPDATE: 8:25 a.m.

An update from BC Wildfire Wednesday morning indicates the Christie Mountain wildfire is still estimated at 1,000 hectares. 

It is still listed as zero per cent contained and active. Variable winds overnight contributed to "rank 3" fire behaviour, meaning "organized surface flame front, moderate rate of spread, vigorous surface fire."

Overnight, 21 firefighters worked with fire department and structural protection crews to continue guard construction on the South flank of the wildfire. 

Additional resources are expected throughout the day. 

ORIGNAL: 7:50 a.m.

Fire departments from across the South Okanagan have been called in to protect structures in the path of the Mount Christie wildfire. 

“The sun rises. It was a long night,” said the OK Falls volunteer fire department on Facebook.

“Many areas of the fire saw some beneficial wind direction overnight, and some good progress was made. We hope conditions are favourable today, and that the heat and winds of the day don’t whip things up. Waiting on air support. Thanks to all those in the community who have offered words of support.”

The fire, last estimated in size at 1,000-hectares, has forced 319 properties in the Heritage Hills neighbourhood to be evacuated. The City of Penticton has 3,669 properties on evacuation alert in the south end of the city, while the RDOS has Upper Carmi residents also on alert.

The Oliver Fire Department said a page for assistance went out at 1 a.m. for most of the South Okanagan fire departments, leading the OFD to send a water tender to support the engine already on scene.

“OFD crews held a strong defensive perimeter throughout the night in their assigned area. Relief crews from Oliver will be heading out to replace those members that held the line throughout the night,” the fire department said Wednesday morning.

The Penticton Fire Department has been deploying up structural protection units since the fire broke out at 2 p.m. Tuesday. Anarchist Mountain Fire Rescue said on Facebook it also sent crews.

BC Wildfire has yet to issue a morning update on the fire. 21 provincial crew members were on site overnight.

Back to Homepage

Send News Tip
Report Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Penticton News

159193
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Penticton News > Send us your news tips >
160198


Real Estate
4229440
699 Lake Court
5 bedrooms 4 baths
$999,999
more details




Send us your News Tips!


161056


Penticton SPCA Featured Pet

Taya
Taya Penticton SPCA >




Guy dances the Cha-Cha slide in style

Must Watch
Ahhhh, back in the day when we could have dance parties…
Baby otter cuteness
Must Watch
Baby otter rolls off dock to its mother. The most adorable thing...
Hump Day Dose- August 19, 2020
Daily Dose
Good morning!
Hump Day Dose- August 19, 2020 (2)
Daily Dose
Game of Thrones actor Charles Dance would sign petition to remake final season
Showbiz
Actor Charles Dance would be onboard with a remake of the final...


South Okanagan Quick Links City of Penticton
Penticton Tourism
Penticton Transit
Okanagan Falls
Town of Oliver
Town of Osoyoos
Town of Keremeos
Interior Health
Okanagan College
Regional District Okanagan-Similkameen
Penticton & Wine Country Chamber
Penticton Discussion Forum
District of Summerland
Summerland Chamber & Tourism
School District 67 - Okanagan Skaha
School District 53 - Okanagan Similkameen
Okanagan Regional Library
Township of Hedley
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
158448
161715