Reader-submitted night shots of the Christie Mountain wildfire

Pics: Wildfire glows at night

The Christie Mountain wildfire south of Penticton is glowing ominously in the night sky above Skaha Lake. 

The blaze was last estimated by the BC Wildfire Service at 1,000 hectares. 

The Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen has issued an evacuation alert for 116 addresses in the Upper Carmi area and one north of Heritage Hills, in addition to the 319 already under evacuation order. The City of Penticton has also placed 3,669 properties on alert.

These are some of the most dramatic reader photos of the fire at night

