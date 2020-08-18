Smoke from wildfire in Washington State visible from Osoyoos

Photo: Maureen Yakimchuk Smoke from a large wildfire in Washington State is visible from Osoyoos.

A 100-acre wildfire is burning just south of the American border Tuesday afternoon, and smoke from the blaze is visible from Osoyoos.

Maureen Yakimchuk first noticed the smoke over the hills to the southwest just after 3 p.m., as she sat on the beach in Osoyoos.

The Washington State Department of Natural Resources says the Palmer Fire is burning 100 acres of grass, brush and timber in Okanogan County, just over the border, and “resources are on scene.”

“We were sitting here and saw the first little billow go up and it's really windy here today, so it's really getting a chance to grow,” Yakimchuk said, adding that she hasn't seen any aircraft at the fire so far.

“It's getting a little bit farther west, it's getting wider, and we're just expecting it to pop over the ridge any time.”

Live video from the fire shows a large amount of smoke billowing into the air.

The fire comes as a rapidly growing fire burns in the hills east of Skaha Lake. Air tankers are currently dropping retardant on the Christie Mountain wildfire.