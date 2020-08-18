Thousands on evac alert due to 1,000-hectare wildfire south of Penticton

Photo: Pat Keller

UPDATE 11:10 p.m.

The BC Wildfire Service has issued its last update of the night.

They say the most recent 1,000-hectare size estimate has been determined after the fire's perimeter was tracked this evening.

"Twenty-one firefighters will remain on site overnight constructing control lines. Structure protection will also remain on site over night. Additional resources will be arriving on site throughout the day tomorrow," BCWS said on Twitter.

UPDATE: 10:30 p.m.

The Mount Christie wildfire is now 1,000 hectares in size and zero per cent contained.

Fire crews will be battling the blaze throughout the night.

UPDATE 9:40 p.m.

The Mount Christie wildfire has grown to 500 hectares, BC Wildfire announced Tuesday evening, prompting thousands of evacuation alerts.

The Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen has issued an evacuation alert for 116 addresses in the Upper Carmi area and one north of Heritage Hills, in addition to the 319 already under evacuation order.

The City of Penticton has also placed 3,669 properties on alert within the following boundaries:

• Lakeside Rd.

• South Main

• Main Street

• Industrial/Okanagan Avenue

• Alison St.

• Penticton Creek

• Syer Rd

A full list of affected properties can be found here. A map of the impacted area within city limits is here. A map of the impacted areas outside city limits can be found here.

The alert means residents must be ready to pick up and go but are not currently required to leave.

Erick Thompson, information officer with the RDOS, said those on alert can prepare for that potentially changing to an order by registering for Emergency Support Services ahead of time at ess.gov.bc.ca, streamlining the process.

Property owners will be given as much advance notice as possible should the alert change to an order, but it may happen quickly due to changing conditions.

Evacuees can register at 199 Ellis Street in Penticton for emergency services, at a centre following COVID-19 protocols.

For more information on how to prepare for an evacuation order click here.

UPDATE 8:40 p.m.

John Green is one of hundreds Heritage Hills residents forced to evacuate as a result of the Mount Christie wildfire.

Green described the scene as he packed boxes and greeted friends who arrived to pick up his pets.

"Now it's really, really, really heavy white. It's like, take clouds and times it by 10 for how vibrant they are," he said, looking out from his deck.

BC Wildfire still has the blaze pegged at 250 hectares, but say that estimate is likely to rise. Additional evacuation alerts are also expected Tuesday evening. The fire remains very active, with the warm-red glow of candling trees visible from Penticton.

Green said he was prepared with emergency boxes ready. He said residents had expressed gratitude that amid a year of tragedy, B.C. had thus far avoided major wildfires until now.

"We were very thankful we didn't have forest fires this year on top of COVID so this is pretty devastating for most people and especially people who are a lot closer to where their houses may be in danger," he said.

At the same time, he said he had received 50-odd calls and texts from friends offering to help, so the community was coming together.

with files from the Canadian Press

UPDATE 7:30 p.m.

Castanet has set up a live stream of the Mount Christie wildfire, looking at the blaze from the west side of Skaha Lake near Kaleden.

UPDATE: 7:10 p.m.

BC Wildfire information officer Nicole Bonnet says the Mount Christie fire has been difficult to both fight and accurately measure.

Heavy smoke has caused visibility problems, making it hard to gauge size.

Nasty terrain, including rocks steep angles, has made safe access points for ground crews challenging to come by.

Bonnet says more ground crews are on the way, though numbers are not solid yet. She said because of a quiet fire season so far, plenty of crews are available, it's just a matter of response time.

UPDATE: 6:15 p.m.

The BC Wildfire Service says the Mount Christie wildfire is now 250 hectares.

"We anticipate we will see further growth once we are able to get a more accurate track of the fire," BCWS said on Twitter.

Boaters are asked to stay away from firefighter aircraft while on Skaha Lake.

The fire was first reported at roughly 2:30 p.m.

UPDATE 5:55 p.m.

The BC Wildfire Service says the Christie Mountain wildfire south of Penticton is now 10 hectares.

“This is a rapidly evolving situation,” said BCWS on Twitter.

“Reports have indicated the fire is an active surface fire with an organized flame front. The BC Wildfire Service would like to advise people to please stay clear of this area in order to not interfere with ongoing air tanker operations.”

The fire has continued to burn north towards Skaha Bluffs Provincial Park, which has now been closed.

Penticton and District Search and Rescue are on scene helping facilitate the evacuation of Heritage Hills, where the Penticton and Okanagan Falls Fire Department has been deploying structural protection units.

UPDATE 5:35 p.m.

The wildfire has continued to move north along the east side of Skaha Lake, towards Skaha Bluffs Provincial Park.

Flames from the moving front of the fire are visible from the northern shore of Skaha Lake.

Motorists should avoid Eastside Road if possible to allow for residents of Heritages Hills to evacuate.

BC Wildfire has not released any additional information at this time.

UPDATE 4:50 p.m.

The Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen has issued an evacuation ORDER for 319 properties in the Heritage Hills area of OK Falls due to the growing Mount Christie wildfire.

A full list of impacted properties can be found here.

If you are under evacuation order you should:

Register at ess.gov.bc.ca

Or register as an evacuee at 199 Ellis Street, Penticton, BC.

Photo: RDOS

UPDATE 4:20 p.m.

The BC Wildfire Service says the Christie Mountain wildfire has been estimated at four hectares in size.

“We do have personnel that are on site that are being supported by air tankers,” fire information officer Gagan Lidhran told Castanet, calling it a “developing situation.”

“Crews are just getting on site are starting their suppression activities."

She said the fire is an “active surface fire with an organized flame front. The BC Wildfire Service is aware of structures in the area.”

While the RDOS has not issued any type of evacuation alert yet, residents of Heritage Hills say they have been given verbal notice to prepare to leave.

UPDATE 4 p.m.

Municipal fire departments from Okanagan Falls and Penticton have scrambled to the area, but the fire is burning in mountainous terrain that is the jurisdiction of the BC Wildfire Service.

Several BC Wildfire aircraft are hitting the fire with retardant while helicopters bucket with water.

Boaters are advised to stay away from the area on Skaha Lake.

A member of the OK Falls fire department told Castanet initial estimates are that the fire is 2-3 hectares in size and is moving north, propelled by the wind.

The BC Wildfire Service has not released any information on the incident yet.

UPDATE: 3:30 p.m.

Castanet reporter Casey Richardson is on scene off Eastside Road and has spoken to Okanagan Falls volunteer firefighters on scene.

They told her the wind is moving in a good direction right now away from homes but could not give more details.

Castanet is still awaiting word from BC Wildfire as to the scope of the blaze.

UPDATE 3:10 p.m.

Firefighting aircraft are attacking the blaze, which is burning in steep terrain above the Heritage Hills neighbourhood of Okanagan Falls.

The fire is putting up smoke that is visible from across the South Okanagan. Flames can be observed from the other side of the Valley.

The BC Wildfire Service has so-far been unavailable for comment.

ORIGIAL 2:45 p.m.

A wildfire has started on the mountainside above Heritage Hills in OK Falls.

A large plume of smoke is visible from surrounding neighbourhoods and from across the lake.

Castanet has a reporter on way to the scene and calls in with the BC Wildfire Service.

More to come...

@BCGovFireInfo is responding to a wildfire near the Heritage Hills area within Area “D.” Air and ground resources have been deployed in response. RDOS Emergency Operations Centre (EOC) is monitoring. Boaters are asked to avoid the area to allow crews to work. — RDOS EOC (@EmergMgtRDOS) August 18, 2020