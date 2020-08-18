319 properties ordered evacuated due to 250-hectare wildfire south of Penticton

Casey Richardson UPDATE: 6:15 p.m.

The BC Wildfire Service says the Mount Christie wildfire is now 250 hectares.

"We anticipate we will see further growth once we are able to get a more accurate track of the fire," BCWS said on Twitter.

Boaters are asked to stay away from firefighter aircraft while on Skaha Lake.

The fire was first reported at roughly 2:30 p.m.

UPDATE 5:55 p.m.

The BC Wildfire Service says the Christie Mountain wildfire south of Penticton is now 10 hectares.

“This is a rapidly evolving situation,” said BCWS on Twitter.

“Reports have indicated the fire is an active surface fire with an organized flame front. The BC Wildfire Service would like to advise people to please stay clear of this area in order to not interfere with ongoing air tanker operations.”

The fire has continued to burn north towards Skaha Bluffs Provincial Park, which has now been closed.

Penticton and District Search and Rescue are on scene helping facilitate the evacuation of Heritage Hills, where the Penticton and Okanagan Falls Fire Department has been deploying structural protection units.

UPDATE 5:35 p.m.

The wildfire has continued to move north along the east side of Skaha Lake, towards Skaha Bluffs Provincial Park.

Flames from the moving front of the fire are visible from the northern shore of Skaha Lake.

Motorists should avoid Eastside Road if possible to allow for residents of Heritages Hills to evacuate.

BC Wildfire has not released any additional information at this time.

UPDATE 4:50 p.m.

The Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen has issued an evacuation ORDER for 319 properties in the Heritage Hills area of OK Falls due to the growing Mount Christie wildfire.

A full list of impacted properties can be found here.

If you are under evacuation order you should:

Register at ess.gov.bc.ca

Or register as an evacuee at 199 Ellis Street, Penticton, BC.

Photo: RDOS

UPDATE 4:20 p.m.

The BC Wildfire Service says the Christie Mountain wildfire has been estimated at four hectares in size.

“We do have personnel that are on site that are being supported by air tankers,” fire information officer Gagan Lidhran told Castanet, calling it a “developing situation.”

“Crews are just getting on site are starting their suppression activities."

She said the fire is an “active surface fire with an organized flame front. The BC Wildfire Service is aware of structures in the area.”

While the RDOS has not issued any type of evacuation alert yet, residents of Heritage Hills say they have been given verbal notice to prepare to leave.

UPDATE 4 p.m.

Municipal fire departments from Okanagan Falls and Penticton have scrambled to the area, but the fire is burning in mountainous terrain that is the jurisdiction of the BC Wildfire Service.

Several BC Wildfire aircraft are hitting the fire with retardant while helicopters bucket with water.

Boaters are advised to stay away from the area on Skaha Lake.

A member of the OK Falls fire department told Castanet initial estimates are that the fire is 2-3 hectares in size and is moving north, propelled by the wind.

The BC Wildfire Service has not released any information on the incident yet.

UPDATE: 3:30 p.m.

Castanet reporter Casey Richardson is on scene off Eastside Road and has spoken to Okanagan Falls volunteer firefighters on scene.

They told her the wind is moving in a good direction right now away from homes but could not give more details.

Castanet is still awaiting word from BC Wildfire as to the scope of the blaze.

UPDATE 3:10 p.m.

Firefighting aircraft are attacking the blaze, which is burning in steep terrain above the Heritage Hills neighbourhood of Okanagan Falls.

The fire is putting up smoke that is visible from across the South Okanagan. Flames can be observed from the other side of the Valley.

The BC Wildfire Service has so-far been unavailable for comment.

ORIGIAL 2:45 p.m.

A wildfire has started on the mountainside above Heritage Hills in OK Falls.

A large plume of smoke is visible from surrounding neighbourhoods and from across the lake.

Castanet has a reporter on way to the scene and calls in with the BC Wildfire Service.

More to come...

@BCGovFireInfo is responding to a wildfire near the Heritage Hills area within Area “D.” Air and ground resources have been deployed in response. RDOS Emergency Operations Centre (EOC) is monitoring. Boaters are asked to avoid the area to allow crews to work. — RDOS EOC (@EmergMgtRDOS) August 18, 2020