Summerland school opening September 8 with a new head of school

UNISUS school has a new head of school and is moving forward with opening up on time for classes this fall.

Roger Marino will be taking over the private school in Summerland.

The school announced that thanks to Marino and the school principal, Dr. Tosca Killoran’s leadership, safety protocols have been set up to go ahead on September 8.

"The team has worked hard this summer, and all the COVID-19 protocols are set in place to make UNISUS a safe environment for learning," Marino said in a press release.

While public schools have delayed their opening dates after the government recommendation, this does not apply to independent schools.

A final detailed plan will be sent out to all registered families at the end of August with all confirmed government policies. The school did announce some set protocols to expect, including staggered drop-off schedules, classes capped at 12 students per room, daily disinfection for the school and smaller spaces like buses and dorms, and COVID-19 training will be provided to all the staff and faculty.

The school has also hired two certified nurses to be on staff.

UNISUS cannot offer after school activities with the current COVID-19 restrictions, but has announced their hockey, alpine skiing, golf, basketball, and dance academies will run simultaneously with academic programmes and will be safe to begin in September.

Marino stated no matter what the fall brings, he is confident the school will be a safe and secure oasis for Okanagan students in September and looks forward to the months ahead.