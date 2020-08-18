159194
159172
Penticton  

Summerland school opening September 8 with a new head of school

Private school has new head

- | Story: 308280

UNISUS school has a new head of school and is moving forward with opening up on time for classes this fall. 

Roger Marino will be taking over the private school in Summerland. 

The school announced that thanks to Marino and the school principal, Dr. Tosca Killoran’s leadership, safety protocols have been set up to go ahead on September 8. 

"The team has worked hard this summer, and all the COVID-19 protocols are set in place to make UNISUS a safe environment for learning," Marino said in a press release.

While public schools have delayed their opening dates after the government recommendation, this does not apply to independent schools.

A final detailed plan will be sent out to all registered families at the end of August with all confirmed government policies. The school did announce some set protocols to expect, including staggered drop-off schedules, classes capped at 12 students per room, daily disinfection for the school and smaller spaces like buses and dorms, and COVID-19 training will be provided to all the staff and faculty.

The school has also hired two certified nurses to be on staff. 

UNISUS cannot offer after school activities with the current COVID-19 restrictions, but has announced their hockey, alpine skiing, golf, basketball, and dance academies will run simultaneously with academic programmes and will be safe to begin in September. 

Marino stated no matter what the fall brings, he is confident the school will be a safe and secure oasis for Okanagan students in September and looks forward to the months ahead.

Back to Homepage

Send News Tip
Report Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Penticton News

159748
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Penticton News > Send us your news tips >
160198


Real Estate
4235340
311-1960 Enterprise Way
2 bedrooms 2 baths
$389,000
more details




Send us your News Tips!


161313


Penticton SPCA Featured Pet

Milo
Milo Penticton SPCA >


161564


Facts about elephants

Galleries
Check out these interesting facts about elephants.
Facts about elephants (2)
Galleries
Cute baby says oh no after sneezing
Must Watch
So sweet!
Cardi B tells Joe Biden her ‘whole list’ of things she wants him to do as president
Showbiz
Cardi B opened up to Democratic nominee Joe Biden on what is most...
Kids laughing at funny slime noises
Must Watch
Who doesn’t love a good fart noise?


South Okanagan Quick Links City of Penticton
Penticton Tourism
Penticton Transit
Okanagan Falls
Town of Oliver
Town of Osoyoos
Town of Keremeos
Interior Health
Okanagan College
Regional District Okanagan-Similkameen
Penticton & Wine Country Chamber
Penticton Discussion Forum
District of Summerland
Summerland Chamber & Tourism
School District 67 - Okanagan Skaha
School District 53 - Okanagan Similkameen
Okanagan Regional Library
Township of Hedley
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
158714
158535