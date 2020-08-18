Penticton Safety Village looking for long-term lease to stay alive

Photo: Contributed

The Penticton Safety Village is seeking help from the city to move forward, after 40 years as the charming miniature village where kids have learned to bike and be safe on the road.

Manager Tina Lee and board chair Daryl Clarke told Penticton council Tuesday they have been operating on a month-to-month city lease for two years, and wanted council to consider giving them a longer lease to help their fundraising abilities.

“It has been a generational favourite for a long time. It has maintained its charm and its uniqueness but much like Penticton as well it needs a little TLC,” Lee said.

Much of the money that sustains them comes from a BC Gaming Grant of $20,000, which they are only eligible to re-up if they can present a lease.

Clarke said potential donors have similar questions about their longevity.

"How long are we going to be there? And the answer we have to give right now is, we don’t know,” Clarke said. “That’s put a bit of a cloud over top of our head.”

Mayor John Vassilaki said he himself has memories of the location as a child, back when it had an outdoor pool, but did not offer comforting words regarding a long lease.

"We can give you a lease but it will have you a very short escape clause where you will have to move out within months,” Vassilaki said.

Plans are in place for more childcare facilities at the Kiwanis Park site, with the city seeking a provincial grant in light of dire shortages for such services in the city.

Coun. Judy Sentes said her understanding is that a partnership between the Safety Village and the city might help them in that application.

"In the application to a childcare facility, which gosh knows in Penticton we are way behind on ... partnerships where the city contributes, the province contributes and you have a management organizations, those are the ones that get the first nod," Sentes said, speaking from her experience at last year's Union of BC Municipalities conference.

"If we are fortunate enough to get the money for the facility, the safety village just parlays beautiful with a childcare centre … it could be a real feature for our advocating to move here.”

Coun. Katie Robinson asked staff how long of a lease they could grant the Safety Village at this time, given its park zoning, to which the answer was three.

"A three year lease would at least keep us sustainable," Lee said.

Council will be discussing potential further action to refer the matter to staff for consideration about the lease during the evening session of council Tuesday.

Chelsea Powrie/ A look from 2019 at the Penticton Safety Village in action.