The Salvation Army is getting a jump on packing up their Christmas hampers for the South Okanagan

Casey Richardson

It’s never too early to start preparing for Christmas, especially when the Salvation Army has had more people applying for help in the South Okanagan during COVID-19.

While the organization usually packs around 800 boxes for families in need, this year they’re expecting over a thousand. 

“What we’re seeing is a greater number of people coming for help,” said Paul Trickett, a major with The Salvation Army. 

The organization decided to get a head start on packing the increased needed number of boxes early since COVID numbers in the area have grown. 

“The reality is we’ve seen an uptick in the last couple of weeks in COVID here in Penticton and we as a team sat down and said ‘We have the resources now, we have the volunteers now. We don’t know what things will be like in a month, two months, three months from now.'” 

“So we’re utilizing what we have to the best of our ability because we don’t want COVID to hit and then all of the sudden we don’t have volunteers.”

Trickett encourages families to sign up and let them know they need help, as they’d rather have people sign up than go without this holiday season. 

The Salvation Army is still seeing steady donations come in, but is asking the public to donate their time if they can. 

“We are always looking for volunteers,” Trickett said.  

More information on how to sing up to volunteer or send donations can be found on their website

