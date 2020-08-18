Penticton photographer captures tail end of fireballs during meteor shower

Photo: John Poon Perseid Meteor Shower across the night sky in Oliver.

A Penticton-based photographer is sharing a magical, locally-captured photo from the recent Perseid meteor shower.

“It was beautiful, the experience seeing the [shower],” John Poon said.

It took Poon a long time planning to begin to set up the shot. From his years of being a photographer and staking out locations, he was able to find the best location to shoot in Oliver.

The photo Poon got was taken over the length of two hours, photographing the stars outside until around midnight.

“That's how far the stars move within two hours,” Poon said. “That’s about four hundred pictures stacked together.”

Poon was taking photos every ten seconds to capture the movement that night. The big surprise was having two fireballs fly across the sky.

“I actually missed the fireball, except you see the tail end of it on the right.”

The meteor shower can still be seen, Poon mentioned, if you can get somewhere dark enough to see the stars shoot by.

More photographs of the meteor shower and the rest of his work is available on Poon’s website.