Photo: Contributed

The winners of the annual BC Hometown Heroes Lottery have been announced, and one lucky big winner is from right here in Penticton.

The lottery drew its grand prize winners Monday.

An M. Shaffer from Penticton won a whopping $942,817.50 through ticket #7671895 in the 50/50 Plus draw.

Proceeds from the annual draw benefit the BC Professional Firefighters Burn Fund.