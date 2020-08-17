COVID outbreak within staff at Oliver prison grows to 6 cases

Photo: BC Gov Flickr

The COVID-19 outbreak within staff at the Okanagan Correctional Centre in Oliver has grown to six.

Three more cases, all within staff, were lab confirmed over the weekend, according to Interior Health.

The health authority has said the virus was likely caught by the staff during a two-day off-site training session.

"There is no evidence of community transmission and we are closely monitoring the situation," IH said last week.

Public visits to the institution have been restricted since March 12 and any new inmates at the facility have been isolated for 14 days to prevent the spread of COVID-19.