South Okanagan Tim Hortons locations raise $39K for kids going to summer camp

Photo: Contributed

The annual Tim Hortons Camp Day was a huge success in the South Okanagan.

Between eight restaurants stretching from Summerland to Osoyoos, $38,522 will be going toward sending local kids to camp.

"We were unsure what would happen this year due to COVID-19 however our guests really came forward in a big way to crush the goal we set forward," said Penticton Tim Hortons owner Nicole MacMillan.

The annual fundraiser saw 100 per cent of proceeds from coffee sales on Wednesday, Aug. 12 accrued toward the cause.