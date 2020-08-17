Penticton Sikh Temple still owes former employee nearly $45K in unpaid wages

Photo: Google Street View

An attempt by the Penticton Sikh Temple to appeal a decision awarding a former employee nearly $45,000 has been denied by the Employment Services Branch.

Jasbir Singh, once a priest at the temple, sued his former employers the Penticton Sikh Temple and Indian Cultural Society and was awarded the money in late 2019. He argued he had been on call but unpaid for his work thirteen hours a day, seven days a week.

The society's application for reconsideration was denied in a decision made on June 16. The society had argued Singh was a full-time permanent resident of the temple, meaning that the temple during those hours was his living place not his workplace.

"The society restricted the complainant’s freedom of movement during that time by requiring as one of his “job duties” (subject to disciplinary action) that he not leave the temple unattended “at any time” unless there was someone to replace him," reads the decision from tribunal member Robert E. Groves.

"I find that the entire temple was not the complainant’s residence during its open hours and that whether the complainant was performing his prescribed duties or required to remain on the temple grounds by the society during the temple’s open hours, he was working “on call” at a place designated by the employer and he was therefore deemed to be at work."

The society now still owes Singh $42,162.15 in wages and accrued interest, and has to pay a $3,000 administrative penalty.

Singh was himself sued by the society in 2018, which was dropped when he left the property and his position.