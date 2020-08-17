161225
161214
Penticton  

Penticton Sikh Temple still owes former employee nearly $45K in unpaid wages

$45K wage award upheld

- | Story: 308189

An attempt by the Penticton Sikh Temple to appeal a decision awarding a former employee nearly $45,000 has been denied by the Employment Services Branch.

Jasbir Singh, once a priest at the temple, sued his former employers the Penticton Sikh Temple and Indian Cultural Society and was awarded the money in late 2019. He argued he had been on call but unpaid for his work thirteen hours a day, seven days a week. 

The society's application for reconsideration was denied in a decision made on June 16. The society had argued Singh was a full-time permanent resident of the temple, meaning that the temple during those hours was his living place not his workplace. 

"The society restricted the complainant’s freedom of movement during that time by requiring as one of his “job duties” (subject to disciplinary action) that he not leave the temple unattended “at any time” unless there was someone to replace him," reads the decision from tribunal member Robert E. Groves. 

"I find that the entire temple was not the complainant’s residence during its open hours and that whether the complainant was performing his prescribed duties or required to remain on the temple grounds by the society during the temple’s open hours, he was working “on call” at a place designated by the employer and he was therefore deemed to be at work."

The society now still owes Singh $42,162.15 in wages and accrued interest, and has to pay a $3,000 administrative penalty. 

Singh was himself sued by the society in 2018, which was dropped when he left the property and his position. 

Back to Homepage

Send News Tip
Report Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Penticton News

159748
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Penticton News > Send us your news tips >
160198


Real Estate
4239773
312 1156 Sunset Dr
2 bedrooms 2 baths
$469,900
more details
161096




Send us your News Tips!


152096


Penticton SPCA Featured Pet

Cher
Cher Penticton SPCA >


156077


Motivational Monday- August 17, 2020

Galleries
Motivate yourself for the week, you’ll be glad you did!
Motivational Monday- August 17, 2020 (2)
Galleries
Ed Sheeran’s first-ever album expected to fetch $13,000 at auction
Music
Ed Sheeran's first-ever album is expected to fetch more than...
Kid jumps on dad’s head in swimming pool
Must Watch
Dad looks away for one second and…
Parents scare their daughter on multiple occasions
Must Watch
She loves it!


South Okanagan Quick Links City of Penticton
Penticton Tourism
Penticton Transit
Okanagan Falls
Town of Oliver
Town of Osoyoos
Town of Keremeos
Interior Health
Okanagan College
Regional District Okanagan-Similkameen
Penticton & Wine Country Chamber
Penticton Discussion Forum
District of Summerland
Summerland Chamber & Tourism
School District 67 - Okanagan Skaha
School District 53 - Okanagan Similkameen
Okanagan Regional Library
Township of Hedley
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
160018
160419