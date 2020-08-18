RDOS still trying to get systems up and running after attempted ransomware attack

Photo: Contributed

The Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen is still working on fixing its internal system network and email services after an attempted ransomware attack last week.

Staff isolated the network and email, Internet and many other services had to come offline, resulting a lack of access to some content on their website in the time being.

Vendor payments and automatic withdrawals may have been delayed, and pre-authorized payments for customers with utility accounts have not been processed.

The RDOS has no estimated time to have services resumed.

Information Services staff are exercising due diligence and working with cyber insurance experts to ensure the integrity and validation of all systems, prior to bringing them back into operation," reads a statement from board chair Karla Kozakevich.

"RDOS staff currently have limited access to email and customers may see a 'bounce back' if they've sent an email to an rdos.bc.ca email in the past week."

An online link to access the RDOS board meeting on Thursday, Aug. 20 will be posted and board decisions will be available online after the meeting.