Penticton Fire Department says high winds are coming and to be on alert for wildfires

Photo: Mike Biden Penticton Fire Department asking Pentcton to be on alert tonight as heat and winds combine for a risky time for wildfires.

The Penticton Fire Department has sent a heads up Monday afternoon that high winds are expected in the region, and combined with the intense heat, that could spell trouble.

On Twitter, the department announced they had just received a "severe wind warning" from the BC Wildfire Service.

"Heads up for boaters, and if you see smoke call 911 for a fast response from @pentictonfiree so we can get on #wildfires as fast as possible before the wind takes it," reads the tweet.

The region is already under a heat warning weather alert from Environment Canada.