160553
156110
Penticton  

Penticton Fire Department says high winds are coming and to be on alert for wildfires

Fire dept. warning of winds

- | Story: 308173

The Penticton Fire Department has sent a heads up Monday afternoon that high winds are expected in the region, and combined with the intense heat, that could spell trouble. 

On Twitter, the department announced they had just received a "severe wind warning" from the BC Wildfire Service. 

"Heads up for boaters, and if you see smoke call 911 for a fast response from @pentictonfiree so we can get on #wildfires as fast as possible before the wind takes it," reads the tweet. 

The region is already under a heat warning weather alert from Environment Canada.  

 

Back to Homepage

Send News Tip
Report Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Penticton News

Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Penticton News > Send us your news tips >
160198


Real Estate
4239773
312 1156 Sunset Dr
2 bedrooms 2 baths
$469,900
more details
160996




Send us your News Tips!


161056


Penticton SPCA Featured Pet

Cher
Cher Penticton SPCA >


157825


Motivational Monday- August 17, 2020

Galleries
Motivate yourself for the week, you’ll be glad you did!
Motivational Monday- August 17, 2020 (2)
Galleries
Ed Sheeran’s first-ever album expected to fetch $13,000 at auction
Music
Ed Sheeran's first-ever album is expected to fetch more than...
Kid jumps on dad’s head in swimming pool
Must Watch
Dad looks away for one second and…
Parents scare their daughter on multiple occasions
Must Watch
She loves it!


South Okanagan Quick Links City of Penticton
Penticton Tourism
Penticton Transit
Okanagan Falls
Town of Oliver
Town of Osoyoos
Town of Keremeos
Interior Health
Okanagan College
Regional District Okanagan-Similkameen
Penticton & Wine Country Chamber
Penticton Discussion Forum
District of Summerland
Summerland Chamber & Tourism
School District 67 - Okanagan Skaha
School District 53 - Okanagan Similkameen
Okanagan Regional Library
Township of Hedley
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
157447
158535