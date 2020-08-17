Penticton pondering deferring tax sales for one year for property owners behind on taxes

Photo: Casey Richardson City of Penticton considering deferring tax sales for local property owners behind two or more years in their taxes.

The City of Penticton is considering giving locals who are behind on municipal property taxes an extra year to catch up before going forward with tax sales, in light of the ongoing pandemic.

At Tuesday's meeting, council will discuss adopting a bylaw that would defer the 2020 tax sale date from Sept. 28, 2020 to Sept. 27, 2021.

Earlier this spring, council gave residents a two-month penalty-free grace period for the 2020 tax year and a break on utility bills non-payment disconnections.

With new provincial help allowances in place through a ministerial order providing municipalities with access to financial measures to have operating funds during COVID-19, city staff feel confident the approximately $23,000 loss this September, a number based on a five-year average, would be fine to be deferred one year.

Currently, 41 properties have delinquent taxes since 2018, making them eligible for the tax sale this fall unless this bylaw passes.

"Within two weeks of the bylaw adoption, notice will be sent to each property owner with delinquent taxes. The notice will state that tax sale has be delayed for one year, and, unless paid at any time prior to the 2021 tax sale, the outstanding delinquent taxes for 2020 will remain as delinquent and will continue to accrue interest," reads a staff analysis from Amber Coates, revenue supervisor.

"As is usual practice, staff will review properties to determine if there is another party such as a mortgage holder on title that can be notified of the property’s delinquent status who may wish to intervene and pay the taxes on behalf of the property owner. This will prevent the property from continuing to accrue unnecessary interest if possible."

Council will discuss the recommendation to adopt the bylaw immediately. The decision must be made before an Aug. 31, 2020 deadline.