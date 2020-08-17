Two lakes offer twice the summer fun in Penticton

Photo: Chris Stenberg

Among the main reasons people come to Penticton is to enjoy our two lakes – Skaha and Okanagan.

One of the best ways to enjoy the lakes is to get in them, whether it’s going boating, jetskiing, paddleboarding or just swimming.

The water sport rental shops across Penticton are in full swing, offering every way possible to soak up as much lake fun as possible, from surfing off a surf boat, to tubing, kayaking or even taking a late night paddle under the stars with Glow SUP Adventures on Skaha Lake.

Eileen Meehan, of Sup N’ Sun has never had a busier year with her standup paddleboard and beachwear shop in Naramata Village.

“Yesterday, I had a record rental day. It’s just been crazy busy for paddleboard rentals,” said Meehan. Sup N’ Sun also sells all kinds of paddleboards.

“I sold out of paddleboards three weeks ago and have to keep restocking my clothing.”

On Sup N’ Sun’s website it reads: Paddleboarding helps you keep your distance and keep you sane.

“Water does magic,” said Meehan. “I was just out paddleboarding this morning and it was so calm and beautiful. Paddleboarding just melts your worries away.”

Getting out on the water in Naramata, the scenery is stunning and there is a lot less boat traffic at that side of the lake. If the wind comes up, there is two protected bays to paddle in.

Try out her Red Dragon multi-person paddleboard that fits three to four people.

“That one is fun. You just fly with that many people on it.”

“We have stand up paddle boards, kayaks, tandem kayaks and bike rentals. We do a lot of weekly rentals and we bring it to you where you are. We also do day and hourly rentals.”

Over at Pier Water Sports on Okanagan Lake, just down from the iconic Peach, boat and seadoo rental options are limitless, from a surf boat and pontoon to ski and wakeboard boats.

Owner George Bishop said he’s never been busier than this summer.

“Our boat and seadoo rentals are extremely busy. We are up in sales. It’s been a really good year,” Bishop said.

“Dealing with COVID creates a lot more work for us. We have to sterilize the life jackets and boats after every use.” Usually, he offers parasailing, banana boat rides and lessons but those activities have been cancelled until next summer.

He’s been hearing from customers that they couldn’t wait to get out on the lake after months of being cooped up at home.

“What better place than out on the lake where the sun is shining and the water is warm,” Bishop said.

What’s been nice to see is the amount of families boating together, he added.

“They are just having a great time,” said Bishop. The most popular boat rental is the pontoon which has a lot of room for a family and is very comfortable to cruise the lake.

The second most popular boat rental is the surf boat which has a special 1,800 pound ballast tank speed control system that lets the fun of surfing happen behind the boat.

“Getting up on a surfboard is easy. Staying up is not as easy but lots of fun, all around,” said Bishop.

There’s still time to get some boating fun in. Pier Water Sports doesn’t shut down until after Labour day.

Over on Skaha Lake, Skaha Marina is busy too, renting out seadoos, boats and kayaks.

“The season started slow, however it’s been busy since mid July,” said owner Randy Gallagher.

“We are a full service marina offering everything from the Nauti Dog Cafe to boat rentals and boat repairs,” he said.

“Our boat rental fleet consists of newer Pontoon boats and "Big Red" -- our double-decker with the slide is a huge favouurite with our customers.”

They also offer a Master Craft X45 , Supra 20 Sunsport 20V and some family bow riders, new Waverunners as well as SUP and kayaks for rent.

But when the boating season comes to an end, Skaha Marina has a new option for boat owners in Penticton.

“New this year, we have acquired a 10,000 square foot building to offer Penticton boaters heated indoor storage.”

For those of lucky to call Penticton home, we are living the dream so why not take advantage of all lake life has to offer. Float down the channel, rent a boat, try stand up paddling or find your favourite beach and go for a swim.