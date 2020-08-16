161225
Penticton  

BC Wildfire Dashboard is reporting a human caused wildfire at North Ellis Creek

Human-caused wildfire

The BC Wildfire Dashboard is showing a wildfire at North Ellis Creek, just southeast of Penticton Sunday afternoon. 

BC Wildfire Service fire information officer Kyla Fraser says "the fire has been classified as being held, which means it has received sufficient suppression action to ensure no further spread of the fire."

There are no structures threatened at this time, and a team of six firefighters as well as a response officer are working on the fire. 

The fire was a rank one fire which is a smouldering ground fire burning in a grassy area, says Fraser.

She also notes this fire was human-caused and wants to remind the public to be diligent during the next couple of days. 

"It's just a good reminder for people that as we're experiencing this really hot and dry weather to be mindful of your fire usage if you're having a campfire or if you're out doing any sort of activity outdoors just make sure you're doing everything you can to prevent human-caused wildfires."

There currently isn't a campfire ban in place in the region. 

If you have any photos or videos of the fire, email them to [email protected]

