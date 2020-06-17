City will seek public input on future of El Rancho motel property

Photo: City of Penticton Conceptual plans for a residential development at the current site of the El Rancho Motel in Penticton

The City of Penticton is taking the question of the El Rancho motel lands to the public.

Should the property at the corner of Power Street and Westminster Avenue West remain designated for a hotel, or should it be redeveloped as a residential condo project?

The city says it has received a conceptual proposal for a multi-building, five-to-six-storey residential development consisting of 300 units in a resort setting or for seniors housing.

The property is currently designated tourist/commercial in the Official Community Plan that was adopted by the city last year, so the developer is seeking an OCP amendment to urban residential.

Director of development services Blake Laven noted this would be the city’s first OCP amendment since it adopted the plan in August 2019.

“These happen very rarely and they are a very big decision the city has to make,” he said.

“Right now, we are just asking the public how they feel about changing this land from tourist/commercial to residential, and if there are any conditions that would come with that.”

“That’s the big question the planning department is struggling with and one that should be asked of the whole community,” Laven added, explaining details of the proposed development can’t be addressed until the city answers the underlying issue of land use.

The land had previously been designated for a hotel under the OCP due to its proximity to the Trade and Convention Centre, he said.

City councillors were eager to put the question before the public.

“This is a property, as we all know, has been standing idle for years and it's become quite an eyesore for most, but does accommodate quite a lot of people… I’m not sure what the general populace will say to this,” said Coun. Jake Kimberley.

Couns. Katie Robinson and Julius Bloomfield raised some concern over the city paying to conduct public engagement related to a property without formal development plans. In response, city staff said they will charge the developer the standard $2,000 OCP amendment fee to recoup staff time.