Council extended Penticton's Coyote Cruises lease by five years

Photo: Mike Biden - file photo Floaters on Penticton's Channel.

Penticton will have its iconic channel float for at least another five years, after city council extended Coyote Cruises' lease Tuesday.

The company, owned by the Penticton Indian Band, had initially sought a 20-year lease extension almost a year ago, arguing that it would provide the certainty needed to help secure future financing.

City staff said after a public engagement process, they found there was “resoundingly fairly strong support” for a longer term arrangement with the company.

But the city found that a 20-year lease “may not be in the best interest of the community just as things evolve and change,” and as a result, came to an agreement with the company that a five-year lease extension would accomplish what both sides wanted, along with a three-year option to extend in 2025.

The business is located on city park land at 215 Riverside Dr., and the five-year lease extends beyond the city's three-year maximum contained in the Park Land Protection and Use Policy. But council was comfortable in “stepping outside the policy,” and voted unanimously in favour or the motion.

The move was also supported by the city's Parks and Recreation Advisory Committee.

“The reality of business is that if an entity is going to make the type of investment this group is wanting to do, or to borrow the money in order to do that, they have to have some security,” Coun. Judy Sentes said. “And a one-year lease, or even a three-year lease, I'm not sure if any lending institution would accept that.”

She added the channel float has “become quite a landmark in our community.”

Coyote Cruises will pay the city an annual fee of just under $4,400 for use of the land, and the company will be responsible for utilities, day-to-day upkeep, and the washrooms in the area.

The company, which will have new buses and tubes this season, plans to open up floating on June 27.

Additionally, city council unanimously approved a licence for Travel Penticton and the Penticton Wine Country Chamber of Commerce to use Jubilee Pavilion as the two entities' office space through until the end of 2021, for an annual fee of $7,200.

The property, at 185 Lakeshore Dr. and formerly occupied by the RCMP Crime Prevention Unit, is also located on park land, and the 18-month lease was given the go-ahead by the city's Parks and Recreation Advisory Committee.